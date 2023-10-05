Do starters play in NBA preseason games? Looking at top players who are expected to be benched before regular season 

As the action gets underway, many NBA fans wonder if starters will see the court in these games. Here are how things typically play out in regards to the preseason.

For the most part, starters do play in the NBA preseason. However, it is not the same level of workload that they get in the regular season. Instead, it's more of a chance to shake the rust off and get some live game reps against real competition.

The players that typically get the most minutes in preseason are rookies and other young prospects. Veterans that understand how to prepare for the year don't need as much time to get themselves to 100%. Because of this, they typically only play two to three quarters in preseason games.

There are some instances where starters do sit out the preseason. The fans in Abu Dabi saw this first hand. Not long before the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves were set to face off, it was announced that Anthony Edwards would not be suiting up in the game. The All-Star guard was listed as out due to an ankle injury.

Another big name that won't be seeing the court in preseason is Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. He is out for multiple weeks after suffering an ankle sprain during training camp.

Injuries and contract disputes are typically the main factors that lead to starters not playing in the preseason. Outside of that, most NBA players will see some form of action in the ramp up to the regular season.

Breaking down stat leaders from last NBA preseason

For any indication on how much starters play in the NBA preseason, look no further than last year's statistics. Even though they are playing limited minutes, stars across the league still managed to put up good numbers.

As far as minutes goes, then Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the league at 28.5. Not far behind him were multiple starters who are All-Star caliber players. Those being Desmond Bane (28.0 MPG) and Ja Morant (27.7 MPG) of the Memphis Grizzlies and Trae Young (25.8 MPG) and Dejounte Murray (27.3 MPG) of the Atlanta Hawks.

Here is a breakdown of some of the other statistical leaders from the 2022-23 NBA preseason.

Points Per Game

Ja Morant (23.7)

Bam Adebayo (23.5)

Tyler Herro (22.5)

Rebounds Per Game

Jalen Duren (12.0)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.5)

Rudy Gobert (10.0)

Assists Per Game

Chris Paul (9.0)

Andrew Nembhard (8.0)

Darius Garland (7.7)

Steals Per Game

Paul Geroge (3.33)

PJ Washington (3.00)

Day'Ron Sharpe (2.33)

Blocks Per Game

John Butler (3.00)

Mitchell Robinson (3.00)

Jarrett Allen (2.00)