"Do not go the Harden route" - Darius Butler pleads Jonathan Taylor to avoid pulling James Harden's gimmick against Colts GM

Over the past few weeks, the James Harden saga has been the most drama-filled storyline in the NBA. It's made so much news that analysts are using for comparison in other sports.

In the NFL, one of the main headlines this offseason was Indianoplis Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor. Despite being one of the top running backs, he failed to land a contract extension this summer.

While on the "Up and Adams" show, former NFL player Darius Butler was asked about the Taylor situation. He does not want to see the star running back pull out similar moves as James Harden.

"I'm very opposed to Jonathan Taylor taking this route," Butler said. "The NFL is a completely different beast than the NBA."

"Absolutely not, do not go the Harden route here. Please."

Following the two sides not being able to come up with a deal, the Colts are now allowing Taylor to seek out trades. While it's two very different sports, these situations do have a lot of comparisons.

NBA insider gives update on some of James Harden's recent actions

Earlier this summer, James Harden informed Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers that he'd like to be traded. The team had talks with the LA Clippers, but a deal never came from it. With training camp around the corner, Morey decided to end talks and retain Harden heading into the year.

After not getting a trade, Harden decided to lash out against his longtime GM. While in China, he called Morey and liar and said he will never play for him every again. These comments led to an investigation by the NBA.

On Monday afternoon, updates were given regarding the investigation. Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that these remarks were about getting a trade done and nothing else.

When Harden first made this statement, many thought it was in regards to a contract. Last offseason, the former MVP turned down a significant player option and took a big pay cut. Because of this, Morey was able to sign veterans like P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. Following Harden's outburst, speculation began on if a deal was made behind the scenes that the star guard would get a big deal this offseason.

Amidst all this, the 76ers find themselves once again heading into a season with a disgruntled star who has no intentions of ever suiting up again.

