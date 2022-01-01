"Do y’all know how crazy LJ is playing at 37?!" - Kyle Kuzma in awe of ex-LA Lakers teammate LeBron James as 'King' continues to defy father time

LeBron James' former LA Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma is just as amazed as anyone else to see the 'King' exceed all expectations in year 19 of his NBA career. James recorded a terrific first game since turning 37 years of age when the Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home. He scored 15 of his 43 points in the first quarter alone, shooting six of ten from the field.

Kuzma, now with the Washington Wizards, couldn't help but show appreciation for LeBron James on Twitter, saying:

"Do y’all know how crazy LJ is playing at 37????!?!?"

Kyle Kuzma played alongside LeBron James for three seasons during his time with the LA Lakers. He also won his first ring in 2020 while sharing the floor with the four-time MVP.

Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards by the Lakers in the 2021 offseason in a five-team-trade deal that helped LA acquire Russell Westbrook.

Having seen LeBron James defy father time so closely, Kyle Kuzma is well aware that it wouldn't be ideal for anyone to count the LA Lakers leader out just yet.

LeBron James records seventh straight 30-point outing to lead LA Lakers to a blowout win over Portland

LeBron James has been on a tear of late. He is averaging 36 points per game across his last seven appearances, shooting 57.8% from the floor, 42.1% from the 3-point line and almost 80% from the free-throw line.

James had 27 points and ten rebounds at halftime against the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished with 43 points and 14 rebounds in just 29 minutes, leading the LA Lakers to a 139-106 blowout win.

LeBron James started the game in the center position. It was the second time the Lakers co-captain had done that in the last week. James dominated while playing at the five in the absence of Anthony Davis.

He gives the Lakers a huge advantage on offense because of the spacing and is also able to anchor the team's defense as the man in the middle.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have endured a rough stretch recently, despite James' stellar showings. They have been without several key rotation players during that period, and have lost six of their last eight games. Nevertheless, the Lakers are finally getting back on track.

They had coach Frank Vogel, forward Trevor Ariza and rookie Austin Reaves all return from Covid protocols. The LA Lakers are now only dealing with the absence of Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn.

With most of their players back, they are looking better with each game. They are expected to turn their woeful start to the campaign around in 2022.

