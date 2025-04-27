"Do ya thing killa": Trae Young, Carlos Boozer show love to Shedeur Sanders after heartbreaking NFL draft wait ends with Browns rescue

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and former NBA star Carlos Boozer were among many who showered love on Shedeur Sanders after he was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Young and Boozer shared their appreciation in the comment section of Sanders' Instagram post in which he highlighted the news of his selection.

"Do ya thing Killa!" Young commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats man 💪🏽" Boozer commented.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Image: @shedeursanders IG

"Thank you @clevelandbrowns for an OPPORTUNITY !!!!!!! THANK YOU GOD 🙏🙏🙏🙏" Sanders captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shedeur Sanders, once heralded as a top-three pick, was picked 144th by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round on Sunday. He had been subject to much scrutiny ahead of the draft, which may be the reason teams chose to forego picking him.

Even the Browns overlooked Sanders six times with their previous picks in the draft before finally onboarding him.

Trae Young sends message to Hawks fans amid trade rumors

After an overtime loss to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament concluded their season, the Atlanta Hawks have a busy and potentially decisive offseason ahead. Trae Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, which may be a pivotal decision for the star guard and the Hawks.

Ad

Amidst rumors of a possible trade, Young had a message for Hawks fans on his social media on Tuesday. The star guard shared that this was the last time he would miss out on playoff basketball.

"Seven years down and last I won't be in the postseason," Trae Young wrote before signing off with the word "love" and a series of emojis.

Ad

Trae Young concluded the 2024-25 season, averaging 24.2 points, 11.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. The four-time NBA All-Star shot 41.1% from the field, including 34.0% from beyond the arc, as the Hawks failed to make the playoffs for their second straight season.

Young is on a five-year $215 million contract that is slated to run through the 2026-27 season. However, he does have a player option that would allow him to become a free agent as soon as 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More