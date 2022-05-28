“Doc is going to ruin that team, and Ben Simmons is going to be out of there” - 3-time All-Star says he told the Philadelphia 76ers not to appoint Doc Rivers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has built a reputation for himself as one of the top coaches in the NBA. Rivers has always been known as a players' coach or someone that connects with the different personalities on a roster. One of these reasons is based on the fact that Rivers himself was a player in the NBA as well.

Throughout his career roaming the sidelines, Rivers has coached a number of different teams. After initially having some success with the Orlando Magic, Doc went on to coach the Boston Celtics. That same team won a championship during the 2007-08 season.

Since then, Rivers has struggled to generate success at the highest level. This has led to a number of analysts and sports personalities suggesting that he could be "overrated" as a coach.

During an episode of "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," the former NBA veteran spoke about how Rivers has been overrated due to his one championship. Arenas also mentioned how he told the 76ers front office not to hire Rivers as their head coach, stating:

"If Elton Brand does an interview and he tells the truth, ask him what I said, I said when he decided to get Doc, I said Doc is going to ruin that team and Ben Simmons is going to be out of there because he doesn't know how to coach him."

A big upcoming season for Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

Expectations are going to be at an all-time high for the Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Doc Rivers next year. After starting to make some noise throughout the 2021-22 season, the 76ers acquired superstar James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.

It was a gamble, but Harden and superstar big man Joel Embiid quickly teamed up to form a dangerous duo in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the team battled numerous injuries and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

There's no denying that the 76ers will have the potential to be a dangerous force next year. It may be time for Rivers to get the best out of his team.

Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1 The Lakers vs Daryl Morey staring contest over Doc Rivers has been so strange to watch



Realistically the longer it drags on the less likely a trade over Rivers looks. A return of Doc Rivers as Head Coach of the Sixers is looking increasingly likely The Lakers vs Daryl Morey staring contest over Doc Rivers has been so strange to watch Realistically the longer it drags on the less likely a trade over Rivers looks. A return of Doc Rivers as Head Coach of the Sixers is looking increasingly likely

The 76ers are expected to give Harden an extension this offseason and could make some serious noise next year. If Doc Rivers wants to get the potential "noise" off of his back, the team will need to make a serious run towards a championship next season.

