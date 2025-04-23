Doc Rivers' confidence knows no bounds despite Bucks going 1-6 in consecutive playoff games vs Pacers

The Indiana Pacers reaffirmed their dominance over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their first-round series, even with Damian Lillard back in the lineup to support Doc Rivers' squad. The Bucks now trail 0-2 in the series and have won just one of their last seven playoff matchups against the Pacers.
After a 19-point loss in Game 1, the Bucks put up more of a fight in Tuesday’s Game 2. Though they trailed throughout, they stayed close until the Pacers pulled away late to secure a 123-115 victory.
Encouraged by his team’s effort, Rivers voiced optimism about the Bucks' chances.
“I'm very confident about this series,” he said. “Very.”
This marks the second consecutive postseason the Bucks and Pacers have met in the first round. Last year, Indiana eliminated Milwaukee in six games, with the Bucks taking Games 1 and 5 before falling by 22 in Game 6 in a series impacted by injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard.
Antetokounmpo turned in another standout performance Tuesday, posting 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 14-for-20. Lillard, returning from a blood clot in his right calf, showed some rust with 14 points on 13 attempts, but Bobby Portis brought energy off the bench with 28 points and 12 boards.
The Pacers relied on balanced scoring, with Pascal Siakam (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Tyrese Haliburton (21 points, 12 assists) pacing six players in double figures.
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo shares mindset after falling behind 0-2 to Pacers
Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered strong performances in both of Milwaukee’s losses to Indiana in the first round. In Game 1, he posted a heroic 36 points and 12 rebounds while Lillard sat out and two Bucks starters failed to score.
His Game 2 effort included game highs of 34 points and 18 rebounds.
After the game, Antetokounmpo said his focus had already shifted to Game 3 and suggested, without elaborating, that he knows what’s needed to spark a comeback.
"My mindset right now is Game 3,” he said. “I know the f**king deal, man. I just know the deal. I know what I gotta do."
Game 3 is set for Friday, April 25, in Milwaukee. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
