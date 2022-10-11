"I took this job because of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons" - Doc Rivers gives candid outlook on Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid era

After a seven-year stint as head coach of the LA Clippers, Doc Rivers found himself on the market following the 2020 NBA season. Some insiders expected Rivers to take a break from basketball. He had been on the NBA sidelines for the better part of two decades. However, the opportunity to coach a championship contender was too much to resist.

In that same offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with head coach Brett Brown. The team was looking to move in a new direction following Brown's seven-year tenure with the franchise. When Rivers became available, the 76ers' front office quickly rushed to acquire his services. It did not take long for Philly and Rivers to agree on a contract.

During a recent appearance on "The Woj Pod," Rivers opened up on what made him come to Philadelphia. For him, it was a chance to coach two All-Stars who were getting ready to enter their prime.

"I took this job because of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. I looked at those two guys and I said if we get the right guys...[we] can win titles and be great, every year."

"We were not ready to win yet, you know. That was clear but we have taken a huge step. So, for me, I still had to coach them the same way...trying to build culture."

Doc Rivers is arguably in a better position now than when he first arrived in Philly

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

It's not surprising that Doc Rivers was drawn to the idea of coaching Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Before the fallout during the 2021 postseason, they were arguably among the top young duos in the league.

A lot has changed in the three years he's been with the 76ers. One could argue that the team's situation has greatly improved. Heading into this season, the 76ers are in a good position to make it out of the Eastern Conference.

For starters, Philly now has a star duo that complements each other. James Harden is still a high-impact player. His ability to pick-and-roll with Joel Embiid will make them unstoppable. Gone are the days of Simmons clogging up the paint due to his inability to hit a jumpshot.

The key component that has turned the Sixers into contenders is their improved supporting cast. With additions like De'Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell, they are now one of the deepest teams in the league.

All the pieces are in place for Rivers and the Sixers to make a legitimate run at the NBA title.

The Sixers open their 2022-23 season against the Boston Celtics on October 18.

Poll : 0 votes