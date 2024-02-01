"Doc Rivers is a hilariously bad coach": Bucks losing in Damian Lillard's Portland return leaves fans disgusted with new HC 

Damian Lillard’s comeback to Portland, Oregon was marred by a narrow 116-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Milwaukee Bucks, who hired Doc Rivers as their new head coach after firing Adrian Griffin, failed to win another road game. Rivers, who had been advising Griffin and his staff, joined the Bucks midway through the season.

Many NBA fans voiced their opinions on X (formerly Twitter) about the game, the Bucks' championship chances, and Coach Rivers' strategies and decision-making during the game.

One fan tweeted,

"Doc Rivers is a hilariously bad coach"

Here are some of the other reactions to the Bucks vs. Blazers game:

The Bucks exhibited a strong shooting performance, hitting 53.3% of their shots by making 49 out of 92 attempts, including 12-28 from three-point range. Damian Lillard had a solid stat line of 25-6-7 and a steal in his anticipated return.

However, his shooting was below average, finishing with a 39.1% field goal percentage and 23.1% from beyond the arc.

Doc Rivers addresses the challenge of coaching Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks

In what was an unexpected firing of Griffin despite going 30-13, Doc Rivers knew it wouldn't be easy to take on the Bucks coaching job despite having two of the NBA's top 75 players of all time.

In his first press meeting with the reporters, he said, "I've never done this, I wouldn't wish this on anyone." This implies taking on the coaching job midway through the season, where all eyes are on him set for championships.

Milwaukee Bucks remain second in the East behind the Celtics, boasting the third-ranked offensive rating of 121.0, including a top-10 net +3.8 rating with a subpar nineteenth-ranked defensive rating of 117.1.

Coach Rivers' latest challenge involves sustaining the Bucks' potent offense. Additionally, he is tasked with elevating the team's defense to a championship-level standard.

Damian Lillard's reception in his return to Portland

After an outstanding 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard is considered a member of the team's pantheon.

Thus, it was only appropriate that he received the same treatment when he returned on Wednesday night during their game. A tribute video was made in his honor, which showcased some of the top moments of his time with the Blazers.

The Oregon fan base displayed sportsmanship, giving Damian Lillard a standing ovation for a full minute, a gesture that visibly moved their old superstar.

