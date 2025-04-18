Doc Rivers opens up on Damian Lillard's critical health update ahead of Bucks-Pacers NBA playoffs series

Damian Lillard's health status is a major talking point heading into the playoffs, as his availability could spell the difference in a tightly contested #4 vs. #5 matchup in the first round. If Lillard can suit up and get back to his prolific self, the Milwaukee Bucks stand a better chance against the loaded Indiana Pacers.

During a media availability on Thursday, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers shared a critical update on Lillard's recovery. To begin with, Rivers gave an idea of what the nine-time All-Star has been able to do physically:

"Today, he did everything. There's no limitations at all," Rivers told reporters. "Other than his lungs and his timing and everything else...he's been involved in everything non-contact that you can do."

Rivers, who took over the coaching reins in Milwaukee over a year ago, acknowledged that possibly getting Lillard back for the playoffs is a massive relief for the team.

"This could have been career-threatening. Or it was. The fact that there's a very good chance that he's gonna play in the playoffs for us, that's a godsend," Rivers commented.

When news first broke of Lillard's deep vein thrombosis, which has kept him out of action since Mar. 18, the Bucks guard was pronounced as "sidelined indefinitely." While Lillard won't be playing in the series opener in Indiana, Rivers and the rest of the Bucks organization are clearly confident that he'll suit up at some point in the near future.

Analyst on Damian Lillard's impact in playoff series vs. Pacers: "One trillion percent, this changes the series"

After ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Lillard has been cleared of his deep vein thrombosis, his colleagues weighed in on Lillard's impact in the playoffs.

On "NBA Today," Udonis Haslem highlighted Lillard's importance to the Bucks' chances against the Pacers:

"One trillion, one thousand hundred percent, this changes the series for the Milwaukee Bucks," Haslem said. "This is one of the best closers in the game. It's Dame Time. Down the stretch, they have a guy they can go to, besides just Giannis." [Timestamp - 1:41]

NBA Brian Windhorst added that Lillard's availability prevents Giannis Antetokounmpo from being "overworked" in a tight series against the Pacers.

