Doc Rivers opens up on underlying issues with James Harden: "It was challenging" 

The 2022-23 season for Doc Rivers and James Harden fell short of reaching the NBA Finals for a shot at the championship. The Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) finished third in the Eastern Conference standings and were among the championship contenders.

Despite the quality season, there were rumors running around in the media when it comes to the complicated relationship between James Harden and Doc Rivers.

In an interview with Bill Simmons on the "Bill Simmons" podcast, former 76ers coach Doc Rivers spoke about the challenge of coaching Harden.

"It was challenging," Rivers said. "More because we were fighting two things—and not like visually fighting—it was James is so good at playing one way, and the way I believe you have to play to win, in some ways, is different. Because it's a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball."

Compared to his style of play with the Houston Rockets and even to a lesser degree with the Brooklyn Nets, his production and style changed in Philadelphia.

In the nine seasons he played for the Rockets as the face of the franchise, Harden averaged 29.6 points per game (44.3% shooting, including 36.2% from 3-point range), 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

James Harden thrived in Houston with his heliocentric offense leading the way while being surrounded by shooters, slashers and competent big men.

He moved to the Nets after the 2020-21 season and simply continued where he left off. Paired alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harden had the ball on a string running the Nets offense as they became a juggernaut to behold.

In the 36 games he played for the Nets that season, he averaged 24.6 ppg (47.1% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range), 10.9 rpg and 8.5 rpg.

However, after reinjuring his hamstring in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, he has not been the same player since.

Usually, it doesn't take long for James Harden to get going with his game but the injury itself continued to hold him back, especially once he got to Philadelphia.

Be that as it may, Harden still found it a challenge in balancing being a scorer and facilitator for the 76ers. Factoring as well that he is 33 years of age and has racked up 14 seasons, he looked like a shell of himself in the 2023 playoffs.

James Harden on his relationship with former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers

Following the disappointing Game 7 loss to the Celtics, James Harden spoke to the media and gave a cold answer regarding his relationship with Doc Rivers.

“Our relationship is okay," Harden said.

With the 76ers' season on the line, the t10-time All-Star scored 9 points (3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds.

It was a disappointing outing in an embarrassing blowout loss as the team went home early in a postseason run filled with championship aspirations.

