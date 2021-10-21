"Doc Rivers did the right thing, and I have no problem with what Joel Embiid said" - Chris Broussard shares his thoughts on how Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with Ben Simmons

As the Ben Simmons trade saga continues to loom over the Philadelphia 76ers, everday seems to provide us with new twists and turns. It's almost as if we were watching a popular drama show on Netflix.

Simmons has drawn criticism from various quarters for his lack of commitment. This is despite the 76ers management making it clear that they would want him to stay and that he was part of their plans atleast for now.

Ben Simmons was recently kicked out of practice by head coach Doc Rivers for refusing to participate in a defensive drill. This was despite Doc asking him multiple times to do so. The incident drew irate reactions from analysts and fans alike, with fellow All-Star and franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid saying he doesn't care about what Ben does anymore.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard was the latest among the bunch to chime in with his take on the incident. Appearing on FS1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Broussard ripped into Simmons for his attitude. He agreed with Embiid's comments and Doc's decision to kick him out of practice. Here is what Broussard had to say:

Doc Rivers did the right thing and I have no problem with anything that Joel Embiid said. You're grown men, at some point it's 'forget you, we've got a season to play.

The Ben Simmons situation doesn't look like it will be resolved anytime soon with a trade looking like a more practical decision for the team as the days go by.

Can the 76ers make a deep run in the post-season without Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons has been an integral part of the Philadelphia 76ers roster prior to his meltdown in the 2020-21 post-season. Simmons provides the 76ers with a defensive anchor on the perimeter to go along with Joel Embiid's interior presence. That gives the Sixers a solid defensive foundation to build around.

The 2021-22 season brings an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference featuring the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. It is highly unlikely that we will see the 76ers make it past the first round without Simmons and his defensive versatility.

Having said that, the team is better off going with players who will be absolutely committed rather than someone who doesn't want to be there. Joel Embiid's comments have shown us that his teammates are ready to move on from the distraction that Ben's causing to concentrate on the job ahead prior to their season opener.

NBA legend and Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley backed Embiid's stance during an appearance on Takeoff with NBCS' John Clark while discussing the center's comments. Here is what he had to say:

I’m not dealing with this BS all year. I’m the best player here. This is my team. Guys, you all get on my back. And we’re going to kick some ass

Embiid looks like he is raring to go and willing to show the franchise that he can carry the team on his own without the help of Ben Simmons. Unfortunately, that does not look like it would be enough for Philly to make a deep post-season run.

