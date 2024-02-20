Doc Rivers shockingly admits having second thoughts about Bucks head coach offer: "I don’t understand why you’re doing this"

Before getting hired as the new coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, after letting go of Adrian Griffin, Doc Rivers' last stint as a head coach was a 112-88 Game 7 loss of the Philadelphia 76ers to the Boston Celtics.

With a new chapter in his coaching career, Rivers looked back on the time he initially was split on the Bucks head coach position, as per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Accepting a head coach position before the NBA All-Star break is a tricky scenario to be in. Doc Rivers didn't completely understand the vision of the Milwaukee Bucks' ownership as the team was in second place (30-13 record) in the Eastern Conference standings.

"Personally, I'll be honest, I told the owners when they called, I said, 'I don't understand why you're doing this,'" Rivers said. "That was a tough one. That's where you have the hesitation."

Since landing the position, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have a 3-7 record, entering the second half of the 2023-24 regular season. They are in third place (35-21 record) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Former LA Clippers guard JJ Redick criticizes Doc Rivers' accountability

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," the former LA Clippers guard JJ Redick criticized Doc Rivers' lack of accountability for coaching shortcomings throughout his career.

"The trend is always making excuses," Redick said. "Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard ... it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus ... there's never accountability with that guy."

While playing in the NBA, Redick was with the LA Clippers for four seasons, with Rivers as the team's head coach. In each of those four season, the Clippers were in the playoffs but struggled to get over the second-round hump.

Despite having a competitive roster with championship aspirations, the team lacked the focus and the sense of urgency to get the job done. During his segment on ESPN, Redick was aware of Rivers' reputation and wasn't too fond of how there are always excuses in favor of him.

Whether it's the complicated situation he is in with the Milwaukee Bucks or the roster's shortcomings, JJ Redick had enough and voiced his frustration on live television.

The pressure builds up for Rivers to deliver a championship to Milwaukee, especially with an elite one-two punch combo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in his team's roster.