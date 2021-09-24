Doc Rivers trolls Donald Trump supporters while discussing Ben Simmons, says he's "going to keep trying" to get through to the wantaway point guard

Uncertainty still surrounds Ben Simmons' future, as the Philadelphia 76ers are yet to resolve their All-Star guard's future. However, head coach Doc Rivers has given an insight into how difficult it can be, at times, to get through to Simmons while taking a jab at Donald Trump supporters.

The Philadelphia 76ers joined Willie Geist on MSNBC to promote his docuseries podcast. Rivers, when asked about the Ben Simmons situation. likened his communications with the 25-year-old guard to conspiracy theories about Donald Trump winning the 2020 general election. He said:

“There’s times that I think we’re getting through, and there’s times that I think that I’m talking to people who still believe Trump won the election. So I’m not sure, but I’m going to keep trying.”

Although he mentioned that he was going to keep trying, it does not look like there'll be much enthusiasm from the Sixers in salvaging their relationship with Simmons. It feels more like trying to save face with the hopes of regaining leverage for a potential trade.

Ben Simmons will not report to training camp in an attempt to force his way out

Ben Simmons (#25) of the Philadelphia 76ers

At this point, it is unclear if Ben Simmons will be willing to return to the discussion table, given how explicit he has been about his demand for a trade.

To further show his seriousness, the versatile guard will not be reporting to training camp, and will be ready to pay whatever fine comes as a result of his decision. He could pay up to $1.3 million if he misses training camp and pre-season games.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Ben Simmons' poor performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs semi-finals was the breaking point for many fans and front-office personnel in Philly. While he is an absolute monster defensively, his performance in offense is worrisome.

The versatile guard is grossly undervalued at this point, but the Sixers are looking to get the best deal with his trade. That is the only explanation for the delay, seeing how both parties are seemingly fine with parting ways.

Also Read

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Report: Sixers have had “multiple” trade conversations on Ben Simmons, and the feeling around the NBA is he will “be moved within the next week,” via @AmicoHoops Report: Sixers have had “multiple” trade conversations on Ben Simmons, and the feeling around the NBA is he will “be moved within the next week,” via @AmicoHoops https://t.co/S1PWEGLrJb

With training camp starting in under a week and preseason games commencing the following week, the window is closing to seal a trade as the new season tips off on October 19.

Edited by Bhargav