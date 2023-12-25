"Dodging bam is crazy": Joel Embiid skips Heat showdown, NBA twitter erupts 

Joel Embiid is missing the Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Heat due to a sprained right ankle. This injury was sustained during a game against the Toronto Raptors. Fans are understandably disappointed by his absence, especially given his exceptional performance in the recent games.

Despite their frustration, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to rely on other players to step up in his absence, with Paul Reed expected to take on a more significant role at the center position.

Fans are angry about Embiid's absence from the Christmas Day matchup against the Heat. Some of the fans had these reactions:

"dodging Bam is crazy," one fan wrote.

Embiid has been on a roll, averaging 40.2 points on 60.6 % shooting and 12.6 rebounds in his last nine games. The 76ers have gone 8-1 in that span, improving to 20-8. Fans are disappointed by the timing of Embiid's injury, as he has been playing exceptionally well and contributing to the team's success.

Joel Embiid's 2023-24 season: A strong case for back-to-back MVP

Joel Embiid's stellar performance in the 2023-24 NBA season has positioned him as a frontrunner for the MVP award. After securing the MVP title in the previous season, Embiid has continued to impress with his on-court prowess, averaging an outstanding 35 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

His exceptional playmaking skills and scoring ability have been critical factors in solidifying his position as a top contender for the prestigious award.

Embiid's impact on the Philadelphia 76ers has been undeniable, and his consistent contribution to the team's success has further strengthened his MVP candidacy.

Embiid's evolution as a player has been evident in his increased playmaking responsibilities, as reflected in his career-high average of 6.0 assists per game. Embiid's historic performance in 2023 has further solidified his position among the NBA's top talents. He has already surpassed Elgin Baylor's previous record of 12 consecutive games with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

With 13 games in a row, Embiid is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the eighth-longest streak of games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.