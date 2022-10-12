Does Blake Griffin have any children? All you need to know

NBA star Blake Griffin has been in the eye of a social media storm ever since famous adult movie star Lana Rhoades claimed he was the father of her son.

Blake Griffin was embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-fiancee Brynn Cameron. He was rumored to be paying a hefty amount for child support. The former All-Star had two children with Cameron, the sister of NFL player Jordan Cameron.

After four years of relationship, the couple had their first child on August 1, 2013. The couple had a son named Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin. He first came into the limelight after his dad started bringing him to press conferences during his Clippers days.

On September 26, 2016, the duo had their second child, a daughter named Finley Elaine Cameron-Griffin. However, since their separation, both the kids have stayed with their mother. According to various reports, the house was granted to Cameron as part of their settlement agreement.

Blake Griffin has been involved with numerous women, but none more famous than model and pop star Kendall Jenner.

Blake Griffin's NBA career

Blake Griffin is one of the flashiest and most athletic players in the league's history. Griffin was once the best dunker in the game, with unparalleled jumping ability and athleticism. Griffin has made an estimated $260 million in salary. Griffin has averaged 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his career.

Griffin was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. However, he broke his left kneecap in the Clippers' final preseason game and missed the entire 2009-10 NBA season.

Griffin made his official NBA debut the following season and was immediately one of the biggest attractions in the league. Griffin was selected as an All-Star, winning the NBA Slam Dunk contest and the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

After Chris Paul was traded to the Clippers in 2012, the team became famous for his dunking and lob-finishing ability. With Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan leading the frontcourt and Chris Paul assisting them, the squad became known as 'The Lob City' Clippers.

However, his high-flying style also led to multiple injuries. The Clippers were not able to get over the hump in the playoffs. The franchise traded Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.

Over time, with Griffin nursing multiple injuries, his athleticism started to wane, leading to his downfall as an All-Star caliber player. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season. He now plays for the Boston Celtics.

Poll : 0 votes