Does Caleb Martin have a twin brother? Finding out more about the Heat breakout star

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has emerged as a breakout star in the 2023 NBA playoffs, playing a crucial role in the Heat's improbable journey to the NBA Finals as an eighth seed. Despite his recent success, Martin was an overlooked prospect coming out of college, considered slightly lesser than his twin brother Cody Martin.

Both Caleb and Cody entered the 2019 NBA draft from Nevada, with Cody being selected at No. 36 by the Charlotte Hornets, their hometown team. In contrast, Caleb went undrafted but later joined his brother on the Hornets as an undrafted free agent.

Caleb Martin spent two seasons alongside his brother in Charlotte from 2019 to 2021 before being waived by the team. He then joined the Miami Heat on a two-way contract in 2021 and subsequently signed a three-year, $20.4 million deal with the team last offseason. The Heat undoubtedly made a steal with their signing of Caleb.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 Caleb Martin signed a three year/$20.4M contract last offseason.



His $6.5M salary this year ranked 193rd among all players.



He is not a free agent until 2025.



The Gabe Vincent $1.8M salary ranked 397th.



He is an unrestricted FA in July.

Caleb Martin on the Miami Heat making the NBA Finals

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin

In the decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Caleb Martin delivered a remarkable performance, contributing 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and four 3-pointers on impressive shooting efficiency (68.8%). His stellar play played a significant role in Miami's victory and advancement to the NBA Finals.

Following his big Game 7, Martin was asked what it meant to him to be an Eastern Conference champion. Martin then spoke about everything the Heat have overcome to get to the finals:

“It means everything,” Martin said.

“People don’t understand half of what we’ve been going through all regular season. Just trying to get things orchestrated the right way to get to moments like this. So, I’m really appreciative and just grateful for this opportunity.”

Martin was also asked what he proved in the East finals to those who were unfamiliar with his game. Martin said that he proved that he is a versatile player that does whatever it takes to win:

“I’m more than a hustle player,” Martin said.

“I’m kind of a jack-of-all-trades. Whatever you need me to do, I can do it. You need me to come out there and score, I can do it. You need me to come out and defend, I can do it.

“But ultimately, I’m just a competitor, and when you have a competitive will, good things are gonna happen. I couldn’t be happier being on this team.”

Martin averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 3.1 3-pointers per game on 60.2% shooting over seven games against Boston. Martin’s strong play almost earned him the honor of winning the 2023 Eastern Conference finals MVP award. However, he was slightly edged out by his star teammate Jimmy Butler by a final count of five votes to four.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine NBA Communications @NBAPR



NBA Communications @NBAPR



The voting results Butler received five of the nine votes from a media panel covering the Eastern Conference Finals.

