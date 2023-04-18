Does Cameron Johnson have a brother that plays for UNC? Taking a closer look at the Nets star's personal life

Donovan Christopher “Puff” Johnson is the brother of Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. Like his brother, the younger Johnson also played college hoops in North Carolina.

“Puff” Johnson is in his third year with the Tar Heels. He was part of North Carolina’s embarrassing campaign where they went from No. 1 starting the season to missing the NCAA Tournament. They were the first top-seeded team to fail to appear in March Madness since 1985.

Cameron Johnson’s brother averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 65 games in North Carolina. He started in two games this season, the first time it happened in his career.

“Puff” averaged more points, but his shooting percentage significantly dropped. From 45.9% in his sophomore season, it went to 38.7% in his third year at Chapel Hill.

"Puff" Johnson is expected to be part of the 2024 NBA Draft, where he is projected to be a second-rounder. NBA teams looking for a versatile and athletic 3-and-D player could take an interest in him.

Cameron Johnson played a key role in the Brooklyn Nets’ playoff appearance

Cameron Johnson has played a big role for the Brooklyn Nets after arriving from the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, multiple first-round picks and a first-round pick swap for Kevin Durant and TJ Warren. Johnson and Bridges have played big roles in helping the Brooklyn Nets clinch a playoff spot.

In 25 regular-season games with the Nets, Johnson has averaged 16.6 points per game on 46.8% shooting, including 37.2% from behind the arc. With Durant and Kyrie Irving no longer in Brooklyn, Johnson has recorded career-high minutes (30.8) and usage (21.1) with his new team.

Cameron Johnson has also proven his worth against the heavily favored Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to Joel Embiid’s team, but Johnson has made his presence felt.

The former Tar Heel has averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the series. Johnson’s shooting has been indispensable for the Nets as well. He is hitting 60.7% of his shots, including 56.1% of his 3-pointers.

The Brooklyn Nets may be the biggest underdogs in the entire NBA playoffs. They don’t have the superstar power found in Philly headed by potential MVP Joel Embiid and former MVP James Harden.

The Nets, though, have shown grit and heart despite the odds. They will host the next two games and hopefully tie the series. Expect Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie and Co. to give their fans a good showing.

