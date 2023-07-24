Does Damian Lillard have a no-trade clause? Exploring Blazers star’s contract details

This offseason, Damian Lillard has been the most talked about star in the NBA. Just days after the start of free agency, the All-Star guard informed the Portland Trail Blazers that he'd like to be traded.

When a star requests a trade, the first thing people around the league do is look at the contract. In Damian Lillard's case, he is locked up through the 2026-27 season. During the 2022 offseason, he agreed to a two-year, $121 million extension with the Blazers.

Earlier this year, a no-trade clause was a big topic when Bradley Beal wanted to be dealt from the Washington Wizards. Because he had one, it allowed him to dictate where he ended up. This led to him ending up on the Phoenix Suns to join forces with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Damian Lillard's contract is for big money, because it does not have a no-trade clause. This means that Portland can survey the field and take any deal that they feel is the best for them going forward. However, the star guard has informed the team that he'd like to end up on the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard might as well have a no-trade clause

While there might not be one in his contract, Damain Lillard is essentially operating like he has a no-trade clause. During the early stages of this saga, his representitives have made sure the Miami Heat is where he plays next.

When news first broke regarding Lillard wanting out, many teams expressed interest in trading for him. That being said, the people around him made sure to quickly shut that down. Reports started surfacing not long after that his agents was calling teams and saying Lillard will only play for Miami. This caused most of the league to back away out of fear of him sitting out.

"I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period,"

This might have hurt the Blazers' leverge, but it made this harder for the Heat. Now, they have to get other teams involved if they want to add a new superstar next to Jimmy Butler. Since talks first began, Portland has made it clear they don't want Tyler Herro. Their goal is land a haul of assets that will allow them to build for the next phase of the franchise.

