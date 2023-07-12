Does Jamal Murray have a brother? Taking a closer look

Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray went from a fringe All-Star to one of the best players in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In doing so, the Canadian star made a name for himself among even the most casual of basketball fans.

However, despite his rise to prominence, many still know little about Murray’s family and his upbringing in Canada.

Murray was born and brought up in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He is the son of Sylvia and Roger Murray. His father was born in Jamaica before immigrating to Canada at the age of nine. Murray also has one younger brother named Lamar Murray.

Jamal started playing basketball at a very early age. At just three years old, he was already playing for hours at a time. By age six, Jamal was already competing in a basketball league for 10-year-old children. Then by around age 12, he started competing against high school and college players in pick-up games.

Jamal was able to develop his game at an accelerated pace with the help of his father, who is a former basketball player. This came as his father regularly facilitated basketball drills and other exercises for him.

Jamal later attended Grand River Collegiate Institute in Kitchener, Ontario, before transferring to Orangeville District Secondary School and Orangeville Prep in Orangeville, Ontario. This was the school where his father served as an assistant coach.

Jamal then attended the University of Kentucky for one season (2015-16), where he was a standout player. The Canadian star was named to the All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

He later entered the 2016 NBA draft, where he was selected No. 7 by the Denver Nuggets. Jamal has been with the Nuggets ever since.

As for his brother, Lamar, he is believed to be following in his brother’s footsteps as a basketball player. Lamar is reportedly attending Orangeville Prep just like Jamal did. Not much else is known about Lamar, however, some outlets estimate that he is around 10 years younger than Jamal, who is now 26 years old.

Jamal Murray’s NBA career stats so far

As for Jamal's NBA career, he is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers per game on 44.7% shooting through six seasons. He missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn ACL. However, he has since come back better than ever.

Jamal averaged 26.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.5 spg and 3.0 3pg on 47.3% shooting over 20 games in the 2023 playoffs. His strong play played a crucial role in the Denver Nuggets securing their first-ever NBA title.

