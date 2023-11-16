Does Jeanine Robel have a son with ex-boyfriend Chief Keef? Exploring Anthony Edwards' girlfriend's personal life

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel is in the spotlight for sharing her thoughts on posting more of her son, Krue, on social media.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star's partner took to Instagram to share that she will make an effort to post more about Krue, who she had with her rapper ex-boyfriend Chief Keef.

In her Instagram stories, Robel wrote that it's tough to post Krue's pictures, as he hates posing but stressed that she would do better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'll try and post Krue more. I promise y'all. It's just hard cuz. He really doesn't like pictures nowadays! Totally forgot y'all love y'all internet nephew. A lot of y'all been around since I was pregnant with him! I will do better.

Jeanine Robel shared why she doesn't post much of her son Krue on social media

For those unaware, Chief Keef has fathered nine children, and by his own admission in court, it was with nine different women.

According to Hollywood Life, he welcomed a son, Krue Karter Cozart in 2014. With Robel dating the rapper, it appears that she shares a son with the 'Love Sosa' star. Krue also has a picture of himself and Keef on Instagram.

With Jeanine Robel promising to do better, it remains to be seen if the world sees more of Krue in the days to come.

Anthony Edwards has been vocal about his relationship with Jeanine Robel

As he continues to make a meteoric ascent in the NBA, Anthony Edwards is a vocal man when it comes to his relationship with Jeanine Robel. He's generous in terms of heaping praise on his girlfriend.

Earlier, after inking a max deal with the Timberwolves this summer, Edwards tweeted:

"All you females who think you gonna come up off a n**** from signing a contract, she the only one. She is the only one that’s coming up. She's new to the table, so I’m a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket."

Expand Tweet

As for Robel, she shares posts on Instagram with Edwards, which suggest that their relationship is going strong.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is on a tear for Minnesota this season, averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.