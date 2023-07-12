Does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have any health problems? Taking a closer look at the Lakers legend

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made his mark in the world of basketball and beyond. But beneath that 7-foot-2 frame are health problems that he overcame.

Big 'A' celebrated his 76th birthday on April 16th and said that he already survived two battles with cancer. The first one was prostate cancer, and the other was chronic myeloid leukemia, which he had in 2008.

Abdul-Jabbar feels that he is lucky to have survived both illnesses and it helped that he is an NBA legend.

“I’ve been fortunate because my celebrity has brought me enough financial security to receive excellent medical attention. No one wants an NBA legend dying on their watch. Imagine the Yelp reviews,” writes Abdul-Jabbar in a story on WebMD.

The six-time NBA champion feels blessed that one of his sons is an orthopedic surgeon while the other is a hospital administrator. Both of them helped to get their father the best medical attention possible.

As the 19-time NBA All-Star got another shot at life, he said that his luck is not the same as the less fortunate, especially in the black community. Abdul-Jabbar said that he dedicates time to help whenever he can.

“But while I’m grateful for my advantages, I’m acutely aware that many others in the Black community do not have the same options and that it is my responsibility to join with those fighting to change that. Because Black lives are at risk. Serious risk.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sells his four championship rings

At the age of 76, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar continues to show people what really matters in life and material possessions are not part of it.

In a report by Fadeaway World back in 2019, Abdul-Jabbar auctioned four championship rings and managed to raise $2.8 million to support the youth.

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all," said Abdul-Jabber.

"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future. That’s a history that has no price.”

Abdul-Jabbar remains a very visible figure around the NBA and is seen connecting with younger players on how to navigate the league and life in general.

