"Does he know LeBron is in the league?" - NBA fans react as Warriors guard hypes Steph Curry’s unmatched aura on court

The Golden State Warriors are well represented at the All-Star Weekend, with Steph Curry making his 11th All-Star appearance and Buddy Hield competing in the 3-point contest in addition to the team having players who participated in Friday's Rising Stars challenge.

After playing alongside Steph Curry with the Warriors this season, Buddy Hield has been left feeling as though the future Hall of Famer has the most aura of any player in the league.

On the heels of the Warriors being named as the single most valuable NBA franchise by CNBC earlier in the week, Hield stated that with how popular Curry is, there are plenty of games Golden State plays on the road that actually feel like home games.

“We have a lot of home games on the road games,” Hield said on Saturday.

The NBA community was quick to weigh in, with some fans comparing Steph Curry's star-power to that of LeBron James:

"Does he know LeBron is in the league?," one fan wrote.

"Lol pretty sure (the) Lakers have never played an away game ever," another fan wrote.

"Buddy too busy aura watching Steph instead of trying to figure out how to get out of his shoot slump, smh," a Twitter user said.

"Bro tryna stay on the team by any means," a fan tweeted.

Steph Curry breaks his silence on the rumors of the Warriors targeting LeBron James last year

Last year, there were rumors that the Golden State Warriors were targeting LeBron James in hopes of pairing him and Steph Curry. At the time, reports suggested that James's longtime friend and agent Rich Paul was against the idea, however, from the sounds of things, Curry never thought it was realistic.

An article published this week by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk touched on the trade, highlighting that after encouragement from Draymond Green, Warriors owner Joe Lacob spoke with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss about a potential trade.

At the time, Buss made it clear that she had no interest in trading James, however, she told Lacob that he could talk the matter over with Paul, who shot it down as well.

In the article, Curry was quoted as saying:

"It sounded outlandish when I first heard about it. I never thought he’d leave the Lakers. And I obviously said I never really wanted to leave here.”

While a trade never materialized, Steph Curry and LeBron James will have a chance to join forces once more on Sunday when they compete together on Shaquille O'Neal's OG's team.

