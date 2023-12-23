"Does he know the Sixers are home": Fans puzzled at Meek Mill's appearance in Nets game while flexing $465K Louis Vuitton

The Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets matchup saw a surprise celebrity in attendance, as rapper Meek Mill was seen among the crowd. Having a famous person show up to an NBA game is not uncommon, as plenty of other celebs have also come to support their favorite basketball teams before.

However, a few fans poked fun at the fact that Mill was at the Nets game because he's well-known as a Philadelphia 76ers fan. He's from Philadelphia, and he has even had the honor of ringing the bell before tip-off at one of the 76ers playoff games in the past.

Here are some of the comments users on X (formerly Twitter) had about Mill being at the Barclays Center instead of at the 76ers game, which just happened to be taking place at the Wells Fargo Center, their home court.

"Does he know the sixers are home." One fan said.

"Philly was playing tonight btw MEEK." Another user pointed out

"Thought he was a sixers fan."

"Maybe sixers will win now. Ben Simmons fan?" Another fan says, appearing to joke about the fact that Simmons is no longer with the 76ers.

"They don't fw him." One more user said, perhaps to emphasize the fact that he is a known supporter of one of the Brooklyn's Eastern Conference rivals.

Meek Mill was sporting a pricey Louis Vuitton jacket at the Nets game

Celebrities who attend NBA games can often be spotted wearing some very glamorous outfits. Meek Mill has continued this trend with the jacket he was wearing at the Barclays Center.

He was spotted wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket that retails for around $465K. The jacket is known as the Louis Vuitton LVSE Flower Monogram Quilted Aviator. According to the Divalore Leather website, this jacket is made with genuine leather and was handmade in Turkey.

There isn't any info on the rest of the rapper's outfit, but it's safe to assume that the rest of what he's wearing is from a fancy designer brand.

Looking at the Nets-Nuggets stats in the game Meek Mill attended

Regardless of which celebrity is in attendance, the real reason fans tune in to the game is to watch the 48 minutes of action on the court, and both teams put on a good show for the fans.

The game was close to the very end, with the defending champions Denver Nuggets winning by only five points (122-117).

The defending champs were led by their superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who scored 31 and 32 respectively. Jokic also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Murray added nine assists and five rebounds.

The Nets put up a total team effort, with seven players scoring in seven digits, led by Cam Thomas with 23 points. Unfortunately, it was not enough to topple the defending champions.