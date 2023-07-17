Does Larry Bird have a daughter? Everything you need to know about the Celtics legend

Larry Bird has a daughter named Corrie Bird with his former wife Janet Condra. Corrie was born on August 14, 1977, two years before “The Hick from French Lick” played for the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

The basketball star and Condra got married in 1975 but broke up a year later. Bird’s career in pro basketball forced him out of his daughter’s life for nearly her entire childhood.

As a result of playing in the NBA, it was the mother and daughter who got close. "Larry Legend," however, became even more distant from Corrie.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Corrie Bird expressed how she wished things were different between her and the Celtics legend. She narrated how she once decorated her room with posters and clippings of her father’s iconic exploits in the NBA.

The Hall of Famer, a few years after his retirement, admitted his failures as a father due to the demands of the NBA. Janet Condra has also accused him of being an irresponsible and negligent father.

Corrie Bird has been involved in the healthcare industry for years and is considered one of the best in her field.

In 1989, Bird married Dinah Mattingly. The couple has two adopted children, Connor and Mariah. All three of “Larry Legend’s” children are heirs to his wealth.

Larry Bird is back with the Indiana Pacers as a consultant

Larry Bird’s role with the Indiana Pacers as an executive has been on and off. In 2003, he was hired as the team’s president of basketball operations. Bird won the NBA Executive of the Year award for his work during the 2011-12 season.

A few months after winning the said award, he stepped down from his role due to health reasons.

Heading into the 2013-14 season, Bird agreed to return to the Pacers working again as the president of basketball operations. He stayed in that capacity until 2017 when he gave up the job to work as an advisor for the Pacers.

The three-time MVP briefly ended his advisor role until he was re-hired by the Indiana Pacers heading into the 2023-24 season.

