"Does LeBron look thinner here?": Lakers insider sparks storm with candid comment on LeBron James' latest offseason workout clip

LeBron James is preparing for his historic 23rd NBA season. After enjoying some well-earned vacation time, the LA Lakers superstar is back in the gym with a clear focus on refining his game. On Monday, a video surfaced online showing the veteran forward putting in serious work during his offseason training at the old LA Clippers facility.The clip, posted on Instagram by renowned NBA trainer Chris Johnson, highlights LeBron’s impressive athleticism, still elite after two decades in the league. Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin later shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a flurry of reactions by suggesting that the four-time NBA champion appears even leaner this offseason.&quot;Always hard to tell from these videos but does LeBron look thinner here?&quot; he tweeted.It was only a matter of time before NBA fans weighed in on the discussion, sharing their thoughts on whether the 21-time All-Star has undergone a physical transformation this offseason. Many users were convinced that LeBron does, in fact, appear noticeably slimmer compared to last season.A fan said: Chris @chrisssherediaLINKYeah he looks lean forsureAnother said: Homer Hsieh @awntawnLINKSkinny Luka AND Skinny LeBron???A user wrote: C A L V I N 🕷️ @calvingonbaLINKGlad you noticed tooLeBron was officially listed at 250 pounds last season. It will be interesting to see if there’s a noticeable drop in his weight when official measurements are recorded ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season.LeBron James opted into his player option with LakersLeBron James recently exercised his $52.6 million player option, confirming his return to the Lakers for the upcoming season. According to his agent, Rich Paul, LeBron did not request a contract extension prior to opting in, as shared with Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin.Since LeBron’s decision, trade rumors have been swirling. However, Paul made it clear that the four-time NBA MVP has not asked the Lakers' front office for a trade. LeBron joined the Lakers in 2018 and helped the franchise win a title in 2020.