Does Luka Doncic have a kid? Exploring Mavericks superstar's stride into fatherhood

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his partner Anamaria Goltes celebrated the birth of their first child, Gabriela, on Thursday. The announcement was made on Instagram a day later, coinciding with the Mavericks' announcement of Doncic's absence from Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, citing "personal reasons."

In a touching social media post, Doncic and Goltes warmly presented their newborn daughter, Gabriela, to the world.

The couple made their engagement public on July 7 via social media. It's been reported that Doncic first met Goltes when he was merely 12 years old, during a family vacation. The couple is reportedly gearing up for their upcoming marriage.

Mavericks fans need not fret over Doncic's presence on the court, considering numerous NBA stars who manage their family commitments alongside their basketball careers. Similar to his predecessors, Doncic will definitely navigate balancing his emerging family life with his professional basketball endeavors.

Does Luka Doncic have a kid?

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes recently celebrated the arrival of their first child, Gabriela, which came as a surprise as there had been no prior reports about Goltes' pregnancy. In an endearing social media post, the couple shared a touching moment holding their newborn daughter's hands, introducing her to the world by the name Gabriela.

Enamored with his new role, the Dallas Mavericks' star decided to honor his daughter by incorporating her name onto his signature Luka 1s sneakers.

Ahead of the Mavericks' matchup against the OKC Thunder, Doncic revealed his game shoes adorned with Gabriela's name inscribed on both sides of each shoe. As this is Doncic's first experience as a father, it was undoubtedly a heartwarming gesture for the Slovenian star to feature his daughter's name on his basketball shoes.

Doncic remains a standout contender for the 2024 NBA MVP award since he's averaging impressive numbers of 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 17 games.