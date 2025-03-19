Anthony Davis was spotted playing golf in Dallas, Texas. Sidelined since February 8 after sustaining an adductor strain, Davis has been working with the Dallas Mavericks to regain basketball shape. However, it seems the Brow is enjoying his time off by immersing himself in activities in his new home state.

In addition to playing golf, Davis was spotted with a cigar in hand. Fans feel like the star big man is enjoying himself a bit too much instead of focusing on his return to the court. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"Does Nico know he’s SMOKING?!?!?"

"Wow, taking a vacation. Don’t do that with the Mavs."

Here are other reactions on X:

"Smoking and drinking or just smoking. Nico might have to trade him," one said.

"bro, got a Free throw stance @ the 19th hole😂😩😭😆🤣," one tweeted.

"Did he make it past the first hole without getting hurt," one hilariously asked.

"Team flying to INDY…but remember “no vacations” under dictator Dumont," one quoted.

Anthony Davis sent to G League

It's been over a month since we've last seen Anthony Davis play on the hardwood. Since getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Davis has participated in just one game before suffering a left adductor strain, sidelining him indefinitely.

Since getting injured, there were uncertainties as to when the star big man could make his return. However, the Mavericks never ruled him out of the season, sparking hope that he might make his return late in the season. Davis has been recovering and was even sent to the G League to practice with the Texas Legends.

Davis participated in some five-on-five drills with the Legends on Monday. It was Dallas' way of testing out the waters with his injury. While there were rumors that AD would play in the G League, the Mavericks immediately recalled him to the main roster after practicing with the other team.

As of this writing, there are no updates on when Anthony Davis will return. With only 13 games remaining in the season, his recovery is crucial for the Dallas Mavericks (33-36), who are in 10th place in the Western Conference. They are on the verge of losing their spot in the Play-In Tournament, with the Phoenix Suns (32-37) trailing by just one game.

