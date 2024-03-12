Does Nikola Jokic fake shoe-ties for play reviews? Closer look at 2x MVP’s sneaky in-game strategy 

It doesn’t take a basketball savant to know Nikola Jokic is one of the sharpest minds in the NBA today. The 7-foot, 284-pound center is not only known for his impressive offensive and defensive skills but also for his crafty time-wasting tactics.

Trailing by a wide margin in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Jokic resorted to a familiar tactic, fake-tying his shoe to give his team more time to decide on whether to challenge a call. The Serbian showcased an impressive performance, scoring 35 points in the second half to drag his side back to a thrilling 125-119 victory.

This wasn't the first time Nikola Jokic has used this fake shoe-tying tactic. In the previous game against the Boston Celtics, a call went against them but Jokic believed a Denver player touched the ball. He wanted a challenge, but coach Michael Malone hadn't seen the play clearly.

Needing time for Malone to review the replay, Jokic took matters into his own hands. The reigning NBA Finals MVP started tying his shoelace, causing a brief delay. This allowed Malone to see the replay and successfully challenge the call, giving the Nuggets back the ball.

It’s no secret that one of the hallmarks of Jokic’s game is how he’s always ahead of his opponents. Making time his ally while intensifying the opponent's desperation to score, even delaying the clock by just a handful of seconds, can play a pivotal role in tight contests.

Playing in this manner means you are taking more risks, but it’s Jokic, and his skill set goes beyond statistical notions in the modern game. His brilliance makes the Nuggets a top contender to reclaim the NBA title in June.

Fans give mixed reactions to Nikola Jokic’s fake shoe-ties tactics

Time-wasting is common practice across all sports, and Jokic exploits it to his team’s benefit. We live in a world dominated by social media, where everything is subject to debate and a flurry of strong reactions flooded social media to the clip.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were conflicted with some branding it as 'unethical' while others hailed it as 'genius':

Nikola Jokic isn't the only player in the NBA who has a reputation for time wasting. Other stars like Ja Morant, Trae Young, and Chris Paul have also been associated with it on quite a few occasions.