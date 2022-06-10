"Does he have one foot in or one foot out?… Dennis Rodman had way more antics than even this guy has” - Skip Bayless says Draymond Green has a lot on the line vs the Celtics, questions if he talks a better game than he plays

Skip Bayless has come out to say that Draymond Green needs to back up his talk with action. The Golden State Warriors forward has struggled in two of the three games played in the NBA Finals, and that has hurt his team.

There was a concern that he was leaking game secrets in his podcast. When asked about it, Green refuted the claim, pointing out that he did not say anything different than what he would in a postgame presser.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



🍿 @KendrickPerkins says it looks like Draymond Green was "more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game." .@KendrickPerkins says it looks like Draymond Green was "more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game."👀🍿 https://t.co/IAmsJnWtSb

The NBA community has criticized him for his performance so far in this series. Although he had a decent Game 2, he has not been as impactful as many expected.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

2 PTS

3 AST

4 REB

Fouls out Draymond Green went OFF in Game 32 PTS3 AST4 REBFouls out Draymond Green went OFF in Game 3🔥2 PTS🔥3 AST🔥4 REB🔥Fouls out🔥 https://t.co/8OYMPqyaeV

On "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," Bayless commented on his Game 3 performance, worrying if he talks a better game than he plays. Bayless said:

"If I'm his teammate, I'm starting to wonder if he talks a better game than he plays. He talks and talks and talks, and I will start to wonder, does he have one foot in or one foot out?

"Just the issue being raised about the podcast, in the end, all that matters is how he performs.

"He flat out got bullied last night on the interior, which is why the rebounds went 47 to 31 Boston, which is why points in the paint were 52 to 26. A lot of that is on Draymond Green.

"I know he only goes six-foot-seven, maybe, but he has been the guts of their defense and their rebounding. [Kevon] Looney has come up big too. Game 4, he's got a lot on the line right now because he's been called out.

"Dennis Rodman's talked a lot, Dennis Rodman had way more antics than even this guy has, but Dennis Rodman backed it up every single night."

The Warriors lost Game 3 against the Boston Celtics 116-100 at TD Garden. They are currently down 2-1 in the series and will play one more game on the road before returning to Chase Center.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to win a fourth title in eight years

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have made six NBA Finals in eight years. In the two years they did not feature in the finals, they were not in the playoffs at all.

From 2015 to 2018, the Warriors won three out of four finals, all against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The last time they were in the finals, they lost to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Green has talked about never losing a series when fully healthy. If they can maintain that record, they will walk away as the 2022 champions.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Trash talk between Draymond and CJ McCollum Trash talk between Draymond and CJ McCollum 👀 https://t.co/KgMFMzMVWW

However, a lot has to change, as they have looked a lot shaky in this series. Closing out games has been their biggest issue as they fall apart in the fourth quarter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far