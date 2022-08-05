“Does ownership have an appetite to spend 400 million?” - NBA analyst outlines the questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors ahead of crucial contract decisions

The Golden State Warriors are in a precarious situation and might have to break up their current team. They won the 2021 NBA title, and GM Bob Myers has said that they want to run it back.

However, there is a chance that the team will be broken up soon due to financial issues. Draymond Green recently requested a max extension, which many believe is absurd.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF

But the four-time NBA champ believes he is valuable to the team and hopes they meet his demands. Although there have been reports of the Warriors not being interested in making such a deal, Steph Curry has said that Green, Klay Thompson, and himself are packaged deals.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Warriors don’t plan to offer max extension to Draymond Green, who’s willing to explore ‘outside options’ to get deal he wants ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta… Report: Warriors don’t plan to offer max extension to Draymond Green, who’s willing to explore ‘outside options’ to get deal he wants ahnfiredigital.com/nba/golden-sta…

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.



theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn’t want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn’t want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater.Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. theathletic.com/3452144/?sourc… https://t.co/0UNi0mzImq

ESPN's Bobby Marks has attempted to give an insight into the Warriors' current situation. In a video, he listed all the players who are due for extensions and how the team would have to spend over $400 million to keep this team together.

"He's (Draymond Green) never signed a max contract. He's looking for max extension which is not max dollars."

After crunching the numbers on what is attainable, pointing out that Green could earn $13 million less than what a max salary could be, he continued:

"So, Draymond, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Wiggins can be extended for till June 30th. Poole is the 17th of October. Poole and Wiggings back on a $25 and a $20 million extension.

"Basically, you gonna put them in over $400 million next year in a luxury tax and team salary combined. We've always said this, does ownership have an appetite to spend $400 million to retain those players? That's going to be the big thing here.

"It's not going to be Boston, it's not going to be Miami, it's not going to be Toronto it's not going to be Philly, it's not going to be Milwaukee, it's not going to be Brooklyn, it's going to finances will break this roster up perhaps or is ownership willing to fork over $400 million?

"Joe Lacob has been on the record saying $400 and $500 million is not reasonable. Well, if it is not reasonable then someone's going to have to go and someone's not going to be brought back."

The Warriors have been floated as one of the teams that have the pieces to pursue Kevin Durant. But they are keen on running it back with the same group.

The Golden State Warriors are in search of a fifth NBA title in nine years

(L-R) Juan Toscano-Anderson, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have formed a dynasty, and are looking to take advantage of every moment they play together. Heading into the 2022-23 season, they are the early favorites to win the title.

Their incredible run started in 2015, after defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. They have since made three consecutive finals appearances before injuries struck during the 2018 finals.

The Warriors suffered a two-year playoff hiatus but came back stronger last season. On their return to playoff basketball, they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Coming into the new season, the Golden State Warriors have maintained their core and have gone in search of role players that can help their campaign. A healthy Warriors team with Curry, Thompson, and Green in the lineup will always cause problems in the league.

