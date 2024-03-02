"Does it sit at the top of the things I’ve done in my career?": LeBron James reveals rank of 40,000 points among career milestones

LeBron James and the LA Lakers recently picked up a big win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. During the game, James recorded 31 points, his second straight 30-point game, and his third in the past four games for the LA Lakers. The performance also saw him eclipse the 40,000 point mark, extending his own record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Given that LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a historic moment, it's no surprise that James extending the record has generated attention. Considering how impressive his achievement of surpassing Abdul-Jabbar was, the fact that James has hit yet another milestone is nothing short of remarkable.

Following the game, he spoke to media members, where he opened up on the achievement. As he indicated, although the record isn't the crowning moment of his NBA career, to be able to hit another milestone means quite a bit to him.

“I mean, I can’t sit here and say no because, of course,” James said. “No one has ever done it. And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool. Does it sit at the top of the things I’ve done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t it?"

Looking at LeBron James and the LA Lakers' recent run amid historic achievement

While the LA Lakers have been struggling in the Western Conference, the recent surge from James has kept them in the postseason hunt. Currently, the team is sitting in 10th place, meaning they're likely to have to battle through the play-in tournament.

Although that could change, the team sits three games behind sixth place, which would guarantee them a playoff berth. Despite that, Lebron James' impressive play has fueled the team to a 7-3 record in their last ten games, which has seen them win two straight.

In year 21, to be leading a team like LeBron James has is nothing short of remarkable. In addition to his imrpessive stretch over the past few games, James is having the best season of his career from beyond the arc, shooting 40.8%.

By evolving his game, and improving his perimeter game, James has not only continued to impress, but also continued to make NBA history. As the first player to eclipse 40,000 points, the four-time NBA champ couldn't help but reflect on his journey while speaking to media members post-game on Friday:

“To be able to accomplish things in this league, with the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, this has been a dream of mine and to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. ... I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”

The Lakers will be back in action tonight against the Denver Nuggets, as they look to continue their post-season chase.