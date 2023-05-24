"DOES THAT SAY BAHAMAS?!" - Charles Barkley mocks Jayson Tatum's pregame outfit ahead of Game 4

NBA legend turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some fun with Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum on Tuesday night. The Celtics entered Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat trailing 3-0 and facing elimination.

During TNT’s Game 4 pregame show, footage showed Tatum walking into the Kaseya Center wearing a shirt from the fashion brand “Nahmias.” Barkley noticed the brand name’s resemblance to the Bahamas, a popular off-season vacation destination for NBA players.

The NBA legend then couldn’t resist cracking a joke about Tatum’s attire:

“Jayson Tatum and the Celtics haven't lost four games in a row all season long,” Barkley’s co-host Ernie Johnson Jr. said.

“Does that say Bahamas?” Barkley asked.

“No, it doesn't. That is a brand. So, don't even go there Chuckster. Don’t even go there,” Johnson said.

Chuck's reaction to Tatum's pregame fit 🤣 "DOES THAT SAY BAHAMAS?!"Chuck's reaction to Tatum's pregame fit 🤣 https://t.co/B11FPNuBYI

Jayson Tatum on the Boston Celtics face a 3-0 deficit against the Miami Heat

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

After the Celtics’ 128-102 Game 3 blowout loss to Miami on Sunday, Tatum spoke about how Boston needed to respond. He said that his team needed to forget about Game 3 entirely and move on.

He then said that the Celtics needed to show some pride in Game 4:

“As tough as tonight was, you just gotta try to move on,” Tatum said.

“Prepare, get ready, practice, film and stuff for tomorrow. Obviously, we’re in a tough position, but we gotta have some pride, bounce back and just be better come Tuesday.”

As Ernie Johnson pointed out, the Celtics haven’t lost four straight games all season. This comes as they finished with the second-best record in the NBA (57-25).

If the Celtics can secure a win in Game 4, they will force a Game 5 at home on Thursday. However, if the Heat win Game 4, they will sweep the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.

