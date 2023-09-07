Does Will Barton have a wife? Looking at rumors around his partner after viral video

Will Barton was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers as the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He has played 11 seasons and has averaged 11.2 points per game (43.0% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range). Besides the Trail Blazers, Barton has played for the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.

When it comes to his personal life, questions regarding whether he already has a wife have started to circulate. Before these rumors, his marital status was undisclosed at the time as Barton seems to be the kind of player who keeps his personal life out of the limelight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Viral video of Will Barton and his rumored partner

The rumors surrounding Will Barton started with a viral video that was uploaded on TikTok and reposted on X. The video showcased Barton's rumored partner fresh off a shopping run for designer brands as she was approached for a quick interview.

Expand Tweet

In the video, she ended up mentioning that her partner is an NBA player but chose not to disclose the official name to the TikTok interviewer.

Interestingly, several NBA fans in the comments section dug some information on the woman's social media account to find out more about who her partner is.

From her account, fans have discovered that the woman's name is Brittany, she has also recently posted a compilation of pictures of the woman being with Will Barton.

The two are seen to be in attendance at a wedding celebration while having the time of their lives together.

She has also uploaded pictures of herself being at an NBA game in Miami. Interestingly, she did not post any pictures of herself with Will Barton during an NBA game.

However, it is still uncertain whether the two are married. According to an HITC article written by Joshua Rogers, Barton is also known to have been involved with Ashley Monroe and Maica Jai, who are Instagram models although it is unknown if he is still involved with the two models.