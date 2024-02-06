"Doesn’t deserve it": Austin Rivers not a fan of Bronny James joining LeBron James' team citing personal reason

Austin Rivers recently expressed his thoughts on Bronny James joining his father LeBron James in the NBA soon. Bronny is expected to enter the league in the upcoming 2024 Draft. For quite some time now, rumors have heavily suggested that LeBron plans on playing for the team that drafts his son. However, Rivers feels this isn't the best move for the father-son duo.

Rivers has said he doesn't want to see Bronny playing with his father because all the pressure of living up to LeBron James' standard might end up hurting the 19-year-old. Being the son of former player Doc Rivers, Austin knows what it's like living in his father's shadow.

“I don’t want to see Bronny play with his dad," Rivers said (via Sports Illustrated). "I went through something similar… What happens is that everyone starts to discredit everything that you’ve done… I don’t want that negativity to come his way, he doesn’t deserve it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

LeBron James wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA

Stanford v USC

LeBron James has expressed his desire to share the NBA court with his eldest son, Bronny, on multiple occasions. However, in August 2022, he also acknowledged considering the prospect of playing alongside his younger son, Bryce. Last year, the basketball icon seemed to reaffirm his ambition of teaming up with both of his sons in a commercial that was released in October 2023.

In the advertisement for Beats By Dre, James is depicted sporting the renowned headphones while his wife, Savannah, provides the narration. Around the 1:30 mark, she subtly suggests that James envisions a future where he plays alongside both Bronny and Bryce. Savannah said:

“Tell them you’re not done until you play with your son. Then do that, again.”

Expand Tweet

In order for James to share the court with both of his sons, he would need to continue playing until at least the 2026–27 season. Currently, Bronny is a freshman at USC while Bryce is a high school junior. According to existing NBA regulations, Bryce could potentially enter the Draft in 2026. By the commencement of that NBA season, LeBron would be 41 years old.

Looking at how LeBron James is currently playing at 39 years old, it doesn't seem like he's going to stop. There may have been subtle hints of his age on display on the hardwood, however, it's nothing drastic. James is arguably still the best player in the LA Lakers squad and is still at the forefront of the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

With all that said, LeBron playing with his sons Bronny and Bryce doesn't seem as far-fetched as it sounds.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!