"Doesn't know ball": Mavericks fans flame Mark Cuban for demanding Anthony Davis and $22,282,691 center to shoot 3s 

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban thinks the team will be as successful as Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II are from the 3-point range. Neither big is renowned for being a threat from deep. While Davis is still a more willing jumpshooter, most of his shots come from inside the arc as long 2s.For his career, Davis has attempted 1.6 shots on average from outside the arc, but has connected on just 28.2%. Meanwhile, Lively has attempted one jump shot since signing a $22,282,691 rookie deal in 2023, which came inside the arc. He missed that shot and is 0.0% as a jumpshooter.The Mavericks are seemingly unbothered. Dallas' approach could be traditional this upcoming spacing, going against the five-out spacing offense, which almost every team relies on. However, Cuban is still pushing for the Mavericks to retain the modernized approach. During an appearance on the &quot;Dlls Mavs Podcast,&quot; Cuban said:&quot;I literally think our season, as well as AD and Lively shooting 3s.&quot;After a rebuttal from the podcast's hosts, Mark Cuban said, &quot;Time will tell&quot; if his prediction comes true, especially on Dereck Lively II. The polarizing take had many scrutinizing the Cuban online. Many suggested it's far from a realistic proposition to expect that from Anthony Davis or his frontcourt partner.Here's how Mavericks fans reacted:Chad Elsey @juryverdictsLINKStill, after all this time, Cuban doesn’t know ball. Of all the things I worry about with this roster, how well D-Live shoots 3’s is near dead last.Nicoisthedevil @THJHaterLINKThis guy is still the same idiotNBA No Limits @NoLimitsNBALINKSo it will be trash.nick grantham @nickgrantham4LLINK25% win rate?real mavs fan @TZOTheGreatLINKWhat is bro talking aboutLukashow🪄 @LALukAshowLINKWait so does that mean out of 81 games, they will only win 30%😭Anthony Davis has a chance to prove he can make things work as a power forward Since the 2021-22 NBA season, Anthony Davis has repeatedly hinted that he wanted to play at the power forward spot. However, his declining 3-point shot and the need for spacing forced three different Lakers coaches, Frank Vogel, Darvin Ham, and JJ Redick, to keep playing him at the five.The Lakers looked as threatening as ever when Davis allowed them to play a five-out offense. However, at the same time, they never invested in a reliable center to see if he could work his magic at the four. The story ended with Davis publicly demanding that the Lakers trade for a big.While they didn't do that, they sent Davis to Dallas, where he has not one, but two centers available to play with in rotation. In his short stint, Davis looked dominant at the four, but there wasn't enough sample size to see if it works for the team.Defensively, it seems like a sound plan, but it remains to be seen how it works out on offense. Anthony Davis is the Mavericks' best bet as a stretch center compared to others like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell. The trio has played a more traditional role for a longer period than Davis at the five.