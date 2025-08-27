  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dallas Mavericks
  • "Doesn't know ball": Mavericks fans flame Mark Cuban for demanding Anthony Davis and $22,282,691 center to shoot 3s 

"Doesn't know ball": Mavericks fans flame Mark Cuban for demanding Anthony Davis and $22,282,691 center to shoot 3s 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 27, 2025 12:33 GMT
&quot;Doesn
"Doesn't know ball": Mavericks fans flame Mark Cuban for demanding Anthony Davis and $22,282,691 center to shoot 3s (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban thinks the team will be as successful as Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II are from the 3-point range. Neither big is renowned for being a threat from deep. While Davis is still a more willing jumpshooter, most of his shots come from inside the arc as long 2s.

Ad

For his career, Davis has attempted 1.6 shots on average from outside the arc, but has connected on just 28.2%. Meanwhile, Lively has attempted one jump shot since signing a $22,282,691 rookie deal in 2023, which came inside the arc. He missed that shot and is 0.0% as a jumpshooter.

The Mavericks are seemingly unbothered. Dallas' approach could be traditional this upcoming spacing, going against the five-out spacing offense, which almost every team relies on.

However, Cuban is still pushing for the Mavericks to retain the modernized approach. During an appearance on the "Dlls Mavs Podcast," Cuban said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I literally think our season, as well as AD and Lively shooting 3s."
Ad

After a rebuttal from the podcast's hosts, Mark Cuban said, "Time will tell" if his prediction comes true, especially on Dereck Lively II. The polarizing take had many scrutinizing the Cuban online. Many suggested it's far from a realistic proposition to expect that from Anthony Davis or his frontcourt partner.

Here's how Mavericks fans reacted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Anthony Davis has a chance to prove he can make things work as a power forward

Since the 2021-22 NBA season, Anthony Davis has repeatedly hinted that he wanted to play at the power forward spot. However, his declining 3-point shot and the need for spacing forced three different Lakers coaches, Frank Vogel, Darvin Ham, and JJ Redick, to keep playing him at the five.

Ad

The Lakers looked as threatening as ever when Davis allowed them to play a five-out offense. However, at the same time, they never invested in a reliable center to see if he could work his magic at the four. The story ended with Davis publicly demanding that the Lakers trade for a big.

While they didn't do that, they sent Davis to Dallas, where he has not one, but two centers available to play with in rotation. In his short stint, Davis looked dominant at the four, but there wasn't enough sample size to see if it works for the team.

Defensively, it seems like a sound plan, but it remains to be seen how it works out on offense. Anthony Davis is the Mavericks' best bet as a stretch center compared to others like Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell. The trio has played a more traditional role for a longer period than Davis at the five.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications