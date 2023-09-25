"Doesn’t mean I don’t love my mom" - $16,000,000 worth Brandon Jennings feared 'getting hurt' after spending 1st paycheck on family

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings thinks he should have bought something for himself instead of buying his mother a house with his first paycheck. Appearing on the Gilsarena podcast, Jennings said young players should make sure they are financially stable before spending their money.

Jennings clarified his remarks by saying he 'loves his mom' but he does not think buying her a house was the right one. He said players should account for factors such as unexpected injuries when making financial decisions.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t love my mom or I don’t appreciate her. I think we get caught up in like, ‘When we get our first paycheck, we gotta give it to my family.’ But it’s like woah, you can get hurt next year, and then I made people comfortable early.”

Jennings was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2009 with the 10th overall pick. In his first year in the league, he averaged a decent 15.5 ppg. His NBA journey was curtailed when he tore his Achilles in 2009.

Brandon Jennings's unorthodox NBA career

Brandon Jennings’ NBA career did not turn out as expected. He was in the same draft class as James Harden and Steph Curry, players who have had more successful careers. Jennings was not your typical NBA player from the beginning, opting to play in Europe straight out of high school.

One of the more memorable moments in his rookie NBA season was a 55-point performance against the Golden State Warriors in his seventh game in the league. He played four more seasons for the Bucks before being moved to the Detroit Pistons. In those seasons, the Bucks qualified for the playoffs twice, getting eliminated both times in the first round.

Brandon Jennings began struggling after his Achilles tear. He told the 'I Am Athlete LA' podcast he doesn't know what would have happened if the Achilles injury had not occurred. Jennings was playing the best basketball of his career before the injury.

Brandon Jennings' admission of his regret over buying a house for his mother is honest and courageous. The tribulations young NBA players undergo when they sign big contracts are rarely talked about. Players who are too eager to give back to people who supported them may end up making bad monetary decisions.

According to Brandon Jennings, he was lucky he had a relatively long NBA career to make up for the expenses in his earlier years.