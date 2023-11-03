“Doesn’t mean I’m playing Steph 45 minutes”: Steve Kerr notes he won’t overkill star’s role in NBA Cup pursuit

Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors will be one of 14 teams that will open the NBA Cup on Friday. The league’s in-season tournament, which didn’t get an enthusiastic response from players in the offseason, is ready to start. All 30 teams, who were randomly divided into three groups per conference, will participate. A tournament MVP, an all-tournament team, a cash prize and bragging rights are given to the winners and top performers.

While the in-season tournament has its appeals, several of the NBA’s legit Larry O’Brien Trophy contenders are still a little wary. An injury while playing in this pocket competition could end up causing them the big prize.

Here’s what Steve Kerr about how he will play his veteran stars in the said competition (via 95.7 The Game):

“We want to win this thing. We’re going for it."

The multi-titled coach, however, added:

"But doesn’t mean I’m playing Steph [for] 45 minutes.”

The 35-year-old Steph Curry is playing in his 15th NBA season. While he has repeatedly told reporters that he’s in the best shape of his life, the Golden State Warriors will remain extra careful. The Dubs had to fight hard to earn a playoff spot last season partly because Curry was unavailable in certain games. “Chef Curry” missed 26 games, a few of them for rest, mainly to recover from injuries.

Curry would not be the only veteran Steve Kerr will be carefully monitoring. He has Draymond Green, who just played after an ankle injury kept him out of the first few games of the season, to watch. Kerr also has to watch the minutes of Klay Thompson, another veteran guard who has a gruesome list of injuries.

Although wins in the in-season tournament will still count in the regular season win-loss standings, Golden State will be cautious. Like most teams, they will not lose sight of the biggest and most important goal.

Steve Kerr hasn’t stopped comparing Steph Curry to Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr considers Michael Jordan the greatest to ever play basketball. Kerr was part of the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat in the 1990s. He was a crucial part of that dynasty alongside Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Kerr has also coached Steph Curry to four championships. The admiration he has for Curry has reached a different level. Here’s what he recently said about the two-time MVP:

"When people ask me what's the most amazing thing Steph has done or what stands out to you, I literally can't think of one thing, because it's every single night.

“It was the same way with Michael Jordan. What was Michael's most amazing thing? The fact that he did it every night, and it was expected.

Curry has blown past every expectation Steve Kerr has for him. He just doesn’t want the superstar point guard to extend himself in the NBA Cup.