"Doesn't really remind me of anybody": JJ Redick rules out Cooper Flagg comparisons with LeBron James

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 16, 2025 12:10 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Cooper Flagg has turned plenty of heads - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg hasn't even played a single minute of actual NBA basketball, yet, as expected, he's been the talk of the hour all through the preseason.

That was the case again when the Dallas Mavericks visited the LA Lakers for a preseason contest, as Flagg, who started at point guard, impressed with 13 points, two boards, and three assists.

His court vision, size, and versatility have made some people compare him to LeBron James, a fellow No. 1 pick. However, when asked about that, Lakers coach J.J. Redick respectfully disagreed:

"He doesn’t really remind me of anybody," Redick said, as quoted by Underdog NBA. "Cooper is his own special player. I think his defensive instincts and playmaking ability far exceed most 18-year-olds."

Needless to say, the coach is not saying that he's not as good as LeBron James was at the time or that he can't have the same impact or career as James.

He just wants people to let the Duke product be his own player, grow at his own pace, and not have to deal with the massive burden that often comes with these comparisons. Still, the fact that he's drawing LeBron James comparisons speaks volumes about his impressive talent and untapped potential.

Jason Kidd wants to challenge Cooper Flagg

Of course, like all rookies, there will be some growing pains and a learning period. Nevertheless, coach Jason Kidd still believes he's capable of dealing with every challenge he faces, which is why he started him at point guard in a preseason game as well:

“I don't look at the position. I want to put him at point guard. I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts (to) being able to run the show," Kidd said. “We want to push. And I think he's going to respond in a positive way. It's all right to fail. It's all right to turn the ball over. We've talked about that.”
Flagg is a willing passer with a great basketball IQ, so while he's not a point guard by any means, it made sense that he got to put the ball on the floor and drive it up the court, as he'll be in that position in transition multiple times in his career.

People should always tame their expectations regarding first-year players. But if there's someone who's even remotely close to that "generational talent" label, it's definitely Cooper Flagg.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Ernesto Cova
