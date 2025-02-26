  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Doesn’t think his life is at risk": Fans react as Nico Harrison seemingly keeps an eye on Luka Doncic before Lakers vs. Mavericks game

"Doesn’t think his life is at risk": Fans react as Nico Harrison seemingly keeps an eye on Luka Doncic before Lakers vs. Mavericks game

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:29 GMT
Nico Harrison and Luka Doncic (Image Sources: Getty, Imagn)
Nico Harrison and Luka Doncic (Image Sources: Getty, Imagn)

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic faced his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Tuesday. Fans reacted to a video of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison seemingly watching Doncic during warm-ups.

Ad

In the video, Harrison can be seen hanging at Crypto.com Arena's scorer's table before the game. The GM was caught looking as his former star shot a 3-pointer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reactions, and some mentioned that they were surprised to see Harrison close:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I’m surprised he’s that close to him and doesn’t think his life is at risk," a fan wrote.
Ad
"He's got some nerve," another fan tweeted.

A couple of fans said the Mavs GM must have been terrified:

"Hes acting nonchalant but ik for sure he terrified," another fan said.
"He's terrified," one fan commented.

Several others wished and predicted that Luka Doncic fill the stat sheets on Tuesday:

"Hope Luka puts up 77 on em," a fan wrote.
Ad
"oh my god he’s going to do it…he’s going to break the scoring record tonight," another fan said.
"75 point legend game incoming," one fan commented.

The video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and was posted by a fan account, MFFL NATION. The post quoted Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

NBA insider predicts Luka Doncic will confront Harrison

Luka Doncic's first game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, was much talked about around the league. On Tuesday's "NBA Today," ESPN analysts discussed the match.

Ad

ESPN's Tim MacMahon said Doncic will be motivated to make a statement against the Mavs. He also said the presence of general manager Nico Harrison might push the star further.

"Hell hath no wrath like a motivated Luka Doncic," MacMahon said. "He is going to have something to prove to the Mavericks. He tends to find somebody in the stands to bark at, to target. We will see if Nico Harrison, the Mavs GM, is going to decide to sit in the stands today."
Ad

Another analyst, Brian Windhorst, agreed with the statement and said the five-time NBA All-Star will look for the GM on Tuesday.

"If Nico is in the bull... he's going to find him," Windhorst said.

Tuesday's game was Doncic's fifth with the LA Lakers. On the other end, Anthony Davis is still sidelined with a left adductor strain.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी