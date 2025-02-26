"Doesn’t think his life is at risk": Fans react as Nico Harrison seemingly keeps an eye on Luka Doncic before Lakers vs. Mavericks game

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic faced his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Tuesday. Fans reacted to a video of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison seemingly watching Doncic during warm-ups.

In the video, Harrison can be seen hanging at Crypto.com Arena's scorer's table before the game. The GM was caught looking as his former star shot a 3-pointer.

Fans shared their reactions, and some mentioned that they were surprised to see Harrison close:

"I’m surprised he’s that close to him and doesn’t think his life is at risk," a fan wrote.

"He's got some nerve," another fan tweeted.

A couple of fans said the Mavs GM must have been terrified:

"Hes acting nonchalant but ik for sure he terrified," another fan said.

Several others wished and predicted that Luka Doncic fill the stat sheets on Tuesday:

"Hope Luka puts up 77 on em," a fan wrote.

"oh my god he’s going to do it…he’s going to break the scoring record tonight," another fan said.

"75 point legend game incoming," one fan commented.

The video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and was posted by a fan account, MFFL NATION. The post quoted Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

NBA insider predicts Luka Doncic will confront Harrison

Luka Doncic's first game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, was much talked about around the league. On Tuesday's "NBA Today," ESPN analysts discussed the match.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon said Doncic will be motivated to make a statement against the Mavs. He also said the presence of general manager Nico Harrison might push the star further.

"Hell hath no wrath like a motivated Luka Doncic," MacMahon said. "He is going to have something to prove to the Mavericks. He tends to find somebody in the stands to bark at, to target. We will see if Nico Harrison, the Mavs GM, is going to decide to sit in the stands today."

Another analyst, Brian Windhorst, agreed with the statement and said the five-time NBA All-Star will look for the GM on Tuesday.

"If Nico is in the bull... he's going to find him," Windhorst said.

Tuesday's game was Doncic's fifth with the LA Lakers. On the other end, Anthony Davis is still sidelined with a left adductor strain.

