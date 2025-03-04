"Doesn’t touch the court till he’s on a new team" - NBA fans react to Anthony Davis possibly missing season with injury

Just hours after the shocking news of Kyrie Irving’s season-ending injury broke on Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania delivered another blow to Dallas Mavericks fans. He shed light on the possibility of Anthony Davis also getting shut down for the remainder of the season.

“It’s not out of the realm of possibility” that Anthony Davis doesn’t play again this season,” Charania said, per Grant Afseth.

Instead of offering sympathy for Davis, social media erupted with criticism. Fans mocked him but also took shots at Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison. A furious Mavs fanbase lashed out over the latest developments, criticizing Harrison for orchestrating the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

“If he’s smart, he doesn’t touch the court till he’s on a new team,” a fan wrote.

“$28 million/quarter isn't a bad wage. Nice job Nico,” another fan said.

“I hope Nico’s boy demands a trade. Would be the ultimate icing on top,” one fan wrote.

“Probably for tanking reasons, right?” a fan said.

“They're just going to shut the season down. "Win now mode",” one fan commented.

“trade him for some 1st rounders if you can,” a fan wrote.

Some called out Dallas for "tanking." Aside from the nine-time All-Star guard, Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are also sidelined indefinitely. With an injury-riddled roster, the team’s hopes of making the playoffs are looking slim. However, the Mavericks could give their injured stars extended rest and present themselves with the opportunity of acquiring a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Anthony Davis has played one game for Mavericks

The blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world. However, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison defended the acquisition of Anthony Davis by revealing the team’s desire to shift into "win now" mode.

"I understand why they would be shocked, initially," Harrison said on Feb. 2, via CBS Sports. "But I do believe that we positioned ourselves to win now and also win in the future. And that's ultimately the goal and why we’re here. It's one of those things where it's my job to make the tough decisions that put our goals first and foremost.”

Dallas fans were skeptical of the decision to bring in an injury-riddled Davis. A month later, there’s already a possibility that he could be shut down for the remainder of the season, with the two-way star suiting up for just one game for the team.

On Feb. 8, he made his Mavericks debut and recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. However, he exited the game after straining his left adductor and has not played since.

