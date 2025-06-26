"Doesn’t want to stay with Luka" - Fans react to Dorian Finney-Smith reportedly declining $15.3 million option to enter free agency

The LA Lakers enter this offseason after another heartbreaking early postseason exit. Of course, things might be a little different now that they have Luka Doncic, as they will always have a shot at making a championship run for as long as he and LeBron James are out there and healthy.
Unfortunately, it seems like Dorian Finney-Smith doesn't feel the same way. On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the versatile forward doesn't intend to stay with the Lakers and will opt out of his contract to test free agency.
"Dorian Finney-Smith is considering declining his player option with the Lakers and entering free agency, per ESPN," Legion Hoops tweeted.
Of course, it didn't take long before Laker Nation got hold of this news, and they shared their thoughts on the matter on social media.
"Damn he doesn’t want to stay with Luka?" a fan wrote.
Of course, non-Lakers fans also licked their chops about the potential impact of his departure.
There's still a chance that the Lakers will get their defensive stopper back in free agency, and he might just be looking to use his leverage to get a long-term, lucrative deal.
Still, the team will also have to address other issues in free agency that might be even more important.
The Lakers could target Chris Paul
With the Phoenix Suns trading for Mark Williams, the Lakers will have to continue their pursuit of a starting-caliber big man.
However, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes they will also make a run at Chris Paul, who was close to being traded to the Lakers before the league vetoed the move.
“Are conditions right for Paul to finally join the Purple and Gold?” Buckley wrote on Wednesday. “Well, it sounds like he’d prefer being near his family in L.A., and this would allow him to suit up alongside his longtime friend, LeBron James."
The Lakers could use another ball-handling guard to run the second unit, especially if they have to move struggling PG Gabe Vincent in a trade.
"Not to mention, the Lakers’ backup point guard situation wasn’t great this past season, and it could worsen if they need to use Gabe Vincent as a salary-matcher in an offseason trade," he added.
Paul and James have a close relationship and almost teamed up with the Miami Heat. While he's no longer at the peak of his game, he'd still be a solid addition for this organization.
