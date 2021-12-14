"Dog, this s**t had me dyin! Why man LMAO" - Kevin Durant issues hilarious response seeing LeBron James wearing Wendall Carter Jr.'s goggles after they broke

The LA Lakers have impressed lately as the team looks to finally regain its stride after a slow start to the season. The team has dealt with a number of obstacles, including some crucial injuries to their rotation, but the Lakers (15-13) have won six of their past nine games and are sixth in the Western Conference. There's plenty of time for the Lakers to move up the conference standings.

During a 106-94 victory Sunday night at the Orlando Magic, superstar forward LeBron James showed the team is still in high spirits.

After an impressive block by teammate Dwight Howard against Orlando big man Wendell Carter Jr., Howard attempted to save the pass before throwing it off of Carter, eventually hitting his goggles in the process. James quickly went over and had some fun with the incident, as he put on the remains of the goggles.

While the NBA is a competitive league, it's fun to see some of the game's top athletes express joy. This situation with James is a perfect example as James was simply having some fun.

The clip drew the attention of fans and players around the league as they laughed at the display.

ne of the most notable individuals who laughed at the play was none other than Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who posted the clip on his Instagram story and tagged James.

"Dog this s**t got me dyin! Why man lmaooo"

Kevin Durant commenting on LA Lakers star LeBron James during Sunday night's game

The Brooklyn Nets superstar, who starred with 51 points and nine assists in a 116-104 win at the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, has always been a popular name in comparisons with LeBron James at who the NBA's best player is. So, it's enjoyable to see the two share laughs about their play on the court.

Although LeBron James has missed 12 games (because of injury, a one-game suspension and even a false-positive COVID-19 test), he's been sensational when he has played. He finished the game against the Orlando Magic with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes.

The Lakers picked up a big win against the Orlando Magic and will look to make it three in a row when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Los Angeles has won six of its past nine games. A three-game winning streak would match the Lakers' longest of the season. Having James on the floor as the team works out the chemistry with fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will be crucial to the Lakers finding their groove.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein