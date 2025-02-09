"Doing that bulls**t they do" - Gilbert Arenas dismisses Celtics as threat to Lakers' LeBron James-Luka Doncic duo

Luka Doncic is soon going to play alongside LeBron James for the LA Lakers. What's keeping Luka from making his debut in LA is his left calf injury, which he suffered in late December. As everyone eagerly anticipates the duo of Doncic and James' debut, people are theorizing what the tandem would look like.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas expressed his thoughts on the Doncic-LeBron partnership on his podcast. Arenas feels that teams like the defending NBA champions, Boston Celtics, can't stop the Lakers duo. He then explained what type of plays LA could run on offense that would feature the dominance of the newly formed tandem.

"Do you think if the Celtics played, them shooting all them threes, doing that bulls**t they do, you think they gonna beat against a group that both drive?" Arenas asked. "You can't double (Luka Doncic), because LeBron James is on the court. When LeBron James gets in the post and gives us an iso, you can't double him because we have Luka on the court."

Knowing how the Purple and Gold now have two ball-dominant players on the team, it'll be interesting to see how LeBron and Luka's dynamic on the court will work.

When is Luka Doncic making his Lakers debut?

It's been a week since Luka Doncic got traded to the LA Lakers. To this day, many feel like the situation is unreal, especially since Doncic has yet to play on the hardwood as part of LA.

It was originally planned that Doncic would make his debut in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. However, while his recovery is going smoothly, the medical staff are still proceeding with caution, hence the delay. Fortunately for fans, they might not have to wait for too long.

According to Lakers head coach JJ Redick, Luka Doncic will most likely play on Monday against the Utah Jazz. However, Doncic didn't commit to anything yet. Despite the lack of confidence in his potential debut on Monday, Redick remains positive that there will be no setbacks with his injury recovery.

"No commitment made on anything, but probably trending more toward Monday," Redick said about when Doncic could possibly debut. "All is well. All is positive. Hopefully we get the word at some point in the next few days that he is going to play. We all want to see him in a Laker uniform."

LeBron James has efficiently carried his team and is maintaining their spot in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. LA is now on a five-game winning streak after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. They did so without James in the lineup, which is a good sign for the Purple and Gold.

