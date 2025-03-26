“I’ve been doing this my whole career”: Kris Dunn details Clippers' elite defense and playoff push [EXCLUSIVE]

The LA Clippers saw their five-game winning streak snapped in Sunday night’s 103-101 defeat to the Thunder, falling to 40-31 on the season. While the impact of the standings can’t be ignored with the playoffs looming, this game might be more useful in the long run: it's an eye-opener.

The Clippers managed to hold MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 7-of-29 shooting from the field. One player who deserves plenty of credit is Kris Dunn.

Averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.8 steals in 63 games, Dunn continues to be one of the most disruptive on-ball defenders in the league — even if his minutes don’t reflect it. That’s partly due to Tyronn Lue’s rotational experimentation, but it’s also a testament to how Dunn forces his way into meaningful stretches of games with pure defensive impact.

“I think it’s probably just being on a bigger stage,” Dunn told Sportskeeda about his defensive impact. “I’ve done this in Chicago, I’ve done this in Utah. I think also me being healthy plays a part in that — from my earlier years to now, I've been doing the same thing for sure.”

Dunn’s defensive motor has long been defined. He hounds ball-handlers and strips even elite scorers of their rhythm. He pointed to the combination of IQ and instinct when asked how he generates so many turnovers and causes discomfort for offensive players.

“Understanding players’ tendencies, understanding the sets they like to run — what makes guys uncomfortable and what makes them comfortable,” Dunn said. “Then just doing what I do: relying on my instincts, relying on the system we have defensively, and trying to stay sound.”

That system is working — not just because of Dunn, but because the Clippers have built a defensive unit where everyone can trust each other. Playing alongside defenders like Kawhi Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. gives Dunn more freedom to take risks.

“When you make mistakes and you’ve got other defenders around you, you can be a little more aggressive because you know they’ll help cover for you — and it works both ways,” Dunn said. “That creates chemistry on the court where we can just fly around. It’s a thing of beauty when we’re all connected and getting after it.”

One of the main anchors behind them is Ivica Zubac, who had another strong defensive performance against OKC. Dunn didn’t hesitate to credit the big man’s role in orchestrating the defense from the back line:

“His communication, his timing, his understanding of what players like to do. He really knows the game on both sides of the ball. He definitely studies and tries to take away other people’s tendencies.”

Though defense is his calling card, Dunn has also carved out a valuable offensive niche this season. He’s a steady presence who can relieve pressure when top defenders key stars on. He said:

“I think it started last year in Utah, and then the Clippers saw what I did with the Jazz and wanted me to do the same here. Just coming in, being capable of knocking down the 3-point shot, helping run the team — especially when James and Kawhi have the top defenders on them.

"I can release that pressure, get us into something, and just make plays. I like getting guys involved, creating, getting downhill. They’ve allowed me to grow as a player and be aggressive.”

That confidence has been a theme under Lue and the coaching staff. Dunn credited their belief in him as key to his continued development:

“They instill confidence. They want you to go out there and be aggressive. They’ve helped me grow as a player, making sure I’m putting the work in and constantly building my skillset.”

With the postseason approaching, Dunn said the team is zeroing in on chemistry and pace, especially as injuries have impacted availability:

“We’ve been dealing with injuries, but we’re trying to keep building that chemistry, keep tightening up what we’re trying to do defensively. Offensively, it’s about having a great pace and flow to our game on both sides of the floor. We just want to be the best we can and make a push for the playoffs.”

That push will depend on stars like James Harden, who continues to receive praise from teammates for his offensive prowess.

“He loves the game of basketball — I tell people this all the time. He really, truly loves the game,” Dunn told Sportskeeda. “He puts the work in, he believes in himself. He just had a 50-point game the other night. He’s so knowledgeable — he knows how to read defenses, knows his spots, and just continues to flourish.”

Dunn also spoke highly of Leonard as a leader and someone who brings personality to the locker room:

“He’s another guy who really loves the game. He always wants to talk — he’s actually really funny once you get to know him. But he’s also super serious about his work, and I really appreciate that.”

Unfortunately, Dunn will fall short of qualifying for All-Defensive honors despite his effort and consistency. The NBA’s 65-game rule was meant to reward durability, but the accompanying minutes threshold has effectively disqualified rotational specialists like Dunn, who play fewer than 20 minutes in several games.

This season, Dunn ranks third in the league in steals per game, third in total steals, and top 10 in deflections. He plays a crucial role for a team that has posted a 109.5 defensive rating on the season, which ranks second in the league.

Regardless, there’s no doubt about his value inside the Clippers' locker room. Whether or not the league formally recognizes it, Dunn has already proven he’s one of the NBA’s most impactful defenders.

