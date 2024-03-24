Domantas Sabonis ties Kevin Love for most consecutive double-doubles

The Sacramento Kings, led by center Domantas Sabonis, staged an encouraging bounce-back effort against the league's hottest team, the Orlando Magic, on Saturday night in Orlando.

Sabonis secured his 53rd consecutive double-double with an impressive stat line of 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. The achievement tied him with Kevin Love's record for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the longest single-season streak since the ABA-NBA merger.

Since entering his prime in 2019, the Kings big man has showcased a distinctive skill set, excelling in scoring, rebounding and playmaking at an elite level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Wednesday's performance, Sabonis achieved another statistical feat, securing his 66th double-double and 24th triple-double. According to StatMuse, he's the sole player in the last 50 years to attain such impressive milestones.

Expand Tweet

He will have an opportunity to surpass that record on Monday when the Kings face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Golden1 Center.

How Domantas Sabonis' double-double led the Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic

Saturday offered another glimpse into Sacramento's roller-coaster campaign, as they triumphed over the surging Magic. Orlando held the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, boasting a five-game winning streak and the NBA's best defensive rating since the All-Star break.

Domantas also established a Sacramento-era single-season record for double-doubles with 66 this season, surpassing the mark he had set last season, according to the Kings.

Head coach Mike Brown said about Domantas recently:

"He cares a ton. His effort is unmatched when it comes to rebounding the basketball ... After being around him and coaching him, you understand why he has gotten that many double-doubles in a row. He's just that type of player."

Expand Tweet

The win mirrored their earlier road victory against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, which prevented a three-game losing streak just before the All-Star break in February.

They had also triumphed over the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on Mar. 1 despite De’Aaron Fox's absence due to injury.

Coming to the game, it a dominant performance from De'Aaron Fox, who scored 31 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Keegan Murray contributed 22 points, while Ellis achieved a career-high 19 points.

The turning point arrived with a controversial foul on Jalen Suggs, who made contact with Fox before stumbling into the backcourt after a timeout with 21 seconds remaining.

Fox capitalized on both free throws, providing the Kings a narrow 108-107 lead and setting the stage for the Magic to potentially seize victory with 21.2 seconds left. The call sparked frustration from the Magic and their home crowd.