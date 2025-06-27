Dominique Wilkins once lamented going ringless after turning down Utah Jazz in Ace Bailey-like draft saga: "Could’ve won a few championships"

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins turned down the Utah Jazz after he was selected at No. 3 in 1982. His decision has drawn parallels to the recent Ace Bailey draft saga after he was picked by the Jazz, reportedly against his wishes.

Wilkins was reluctant to suit up for Utah and eventually got traded to the Hawks. He reflected on his decision in a Jan 2, 2018, story by the Deseret News.

“Playing with Stockton and Malone, we probably could’ve won a few championships,” Wilkins said. “Not probably, we would’ve, but again, things happen in life for a reason, and you’ve got to take what cards are dealt, but coming to Atlanta was a blessing for me, and I’ve never left.”

Wilkins wasn't eager on playing for the Jazz due to a positional mismatch. He wanted to play as a small forward, but the franchise saw him as a power forward.

Ultimately, he got his wish as he was traded to Atlanta several months after the draft. He was sent to the Hawks in exchange for John Drew, Freeman Williams and $1 million in cash.

Former Rutgers star Ace Bailey was drafted by the Jazz at No. 5 on Thursday. He might decide to go the Dominique Wilkins route, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. He has had minimal contact with the organization and has yet to arrive in Utah.

Dominique Wilkins makes bold claim about Hawks star guard Trae Young

Dominique Wilkins praised Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on May 27. He admitted that he wished he played with Young and won a ring with the four-time NBA All-Star.

“He doesn’t have to score more," Wilkins said, via Esports Insider.

"His decision-making and ability to get people open is next level. He’s a wonderful basketball player. I tell you what – if I had him, I would have won multiple championships. As a point guard, Trae doesn’t have to score 25 or 30 every night, because your job is to get everyone involved. He’s done that."

Wilkins failed to win a championship with the Hawks. The team came close to winning the title in 2021; however, it lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

