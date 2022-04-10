“Don’t be an a**hole to people, cause you never know who the f**k you may be talking to” - LeBron James’ advice on treating people correctly on the journey to success, says his mother raised him the right way

LeBron James’ Emmy award-winning show The Shop continues to gather some of the most interesting, influential and unique personalities across different platforms. Portrayed in a barbershop setting, where candid and free-flowing ideas are exchanged, the highly sought-after show endlessly offers invaluable life lessons.

In the latest episode of The Shop, James himself dishes out a lesson that could be a game-changer for anyone who takes it to heart. The LA Lakers’ franchise player is a name unto himself not just in sports but in business as well. Knowing some of his hardcore principles will definitely not hurt.

Here’s the gem that’s worth soaking in coming from no less than “King James” himself:

“Sometimes, it ain’t about what you know, as who you know, as well. You got to have a little luck, too, during this journey. Like, just don't be an a**hole to people, 'cause you never know who the f**k you may be talking to.

You never know who might be in the room. You know what I'm saying? You might miss an opportunity that could have goddamn X 10, X 25 on your money, just because you was an a**hole to somebody.”

James went on to stress that having the right upbringing made him realize early on some of the things that greatly shaped his life. If nothing else, a very basic fact of life will be a sound guiding tool:

“Treat others how you want to be treated, all right? If you want to be an a**hole, then a**hole people gonna come in your life.”

It’s refreshing to see this side of the four-time NBA champion. As popular as The Shop is, it pales in comparison to the millions watching him dazzle opponents with his basketball brilliance. Hearing and watching this version of the basketball superstar might even give non-fans an appreciation of the kind of person he is.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will have a long summer to ponder their failure

LeBron James is done for the season to heal a few nagging injuries. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

With the LA Lakers already eliminated from play-in contention, the team has decided to shut down LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. LA’s epic implosion will give them a few months to learn from what happened and make moves to ensure the same embarrassing season does not happen again.

The expected domino effect has already started with the anticipated firing of head coach Frank Vogel. Two years after leading the Lakers to a title, Vogel will become the easy and obvious sacrificial lamb in the colossal mess.

LA’s current roster is the oldest in the NBA, oftentimes disinterested in defense and seemingly always hurt. The Lakers are virtually handcuffed to their superstar Big 3 next season, so it will be interesting to see what the front office will do this time.

