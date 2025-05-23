"Don't bring a change of clothes to troll us after you won you f**ing p**y": Knicks superfan Sam Morril slams Tyrese Haliburton with fiery message

For the second year in a row, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are squaring off against the New York Knicks in the postseason. As the Eastern Conference finals showdown rages on, one notable figure sounded off on the All-Star guard.

As one of the more notable franchises in sports history, the Knicks commonly have celebrities courtside at their game. Among the people who can regularly be seen at Madison Square Garden is longtime comedian Sam Morril. In such a heated matchup like this, he's even taken his fandom to social media.

While appearing on Casuals The Podcast, Morril did not hold back on his disdain for Tyrese Haliburton. He sounded off on an instance last year where the Pacers star brought a second pair of clothes to troll Knicks fans just in case they won that night.

"I mean Haliburton is definitely a poser," Morril said. "I thought last year when he showed up in a different outfit and left in the Reggie Miller choke shirt. Just wear the choke shirt to the f****** game If you're gonna be that guy.

Don't bring a change of clothes to troll us after you won you f****** p****."

Haliburton brought back the iconic choke celebration in Game 1 after the Pacers pulled off a historic comeback in the final minutes. Following a favorable bounce at the end of regulation, Indiana was able to escape with a three-point win to go up 1-0 in the series.

Sam Morril reacts to Tyrese Haliburton and Pacers mounting massive comeback in Game 1

In the semifinal round, the New York Knicks pulled off a pair of 20-point comebacks against the Boston Celtics to kick off the series. Fast forward to the conference finals, and the tables turned drastically.

Down 14 with under three minutes to go, Tyrese Haliburton and company looked all but finished in Game 1. However, things quickly changed when Aaron Nesmith got hot from beyond the arc and quickly cut into the deficit. Haliburton then capped things off with his last-second shot that sent things into an uproar. Originally it had looked like he won the game for Indiana, but upon review, his shot was a two-pointer because one of his feet didn't get behind the line.

As the comeback was taking place, Sam Morril took to social media to react to what Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers pulled off. Now on the other side of a major swing, he understands how painful it can be.

Sam Morril @sammorril Is this what we did to the Celtics twice? This feels terrible

Following a thrilling Game 1, the Knicks will look to even up the series Friday night in Game 2.

