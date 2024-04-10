"Don't call him Greek Freak for nothing": Bucks fans heave a sigh of relief as Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids Achilles injury 

Giannis Antetokounmpo was helped off the court in the second half of the Milwaukee Bucks win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Bucks fans were concerned about seeing their superstar in pain. However, they can now breathe a sigh of relief as NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Antetokounmpo avoided an Achilles injury and is dealing with a calf strain.

Antetokounmpo’s return timeline will depend on how his calf heals with rehab. There is no definite timeline but Bucks fans are hopeful he will be available when the playoffs begin.

The news that Antetokounmpo avoided a serious Achilles injury had NBA fans buzzing. Some were in awe at the physiology of the superstar.

“They don’t call him the Greek Freak for nothing,” one fan reacted.

Others in Milwaukee were just relieved to hear the news. Bucks fans, hopeful of another title, are breathing deeply on Wednesday.

“If you listen, you can hear a collective sigh of relief from every Bucks fan,” one fan wrote.

Other fans were a bit more dramatic. Some think any game without Antetokounmpo spells automatic doom for the Bucks.

“Giannis gonna miss the playoffs end the season for the Bucks this a huge blow,” one fan wrote.

It was not all doom and gloom. Some fans had a much more optimistic view of the situation.

“Thank you lord,” one fan wrote.

Others think Giannis Antetokounmpo should rest up for the playoffs. They think he should take the rest of the regular season off, even if he is healthy enough to play.

“Might as well chill till playoffs if we being honest,” one fan wrote.

Some still believe in the Bucks, even if the Greek Freak misses playoff action. Antetokounmpo missed time in the first round of the playoffs last season and Milwaukee was sent home early as the No. 1 seed. This time around, the fans think they can play better without their star.

“Bucks are still a talented roster without Giannis, team also hasn’t played great under Doc. Magic need to set a tone after rough losses against Hornets and Rockets. Magic can’t afford to play with their food,” one fan wrote.

Another fan had a hot take theory. They ignored last season and went back to 2021, when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain on the way to an NBA title.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

An MRI revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Achilles are fully intact. That is positive news after the Bucks star was helped off the floor after a strange fall in the Milwaukee win on Tuesday.

There is no definite return timeline. He will likely miss the rest of the regular season. His availability will depend on how his calf heals. It was diagnosed as a strain on a muscle in his left calf.

There was a lot of concern about the injury after the game. Coach Doc Rivers said the worry level was "high,” but now the diagnosis seems a bit more positive.

The Bucks have a one-game lead over the New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the East after their big win against the Celtics.