"Don’t change fa nobody" - Paul Pierce comes out in support of Draymond Green following Rudy Gobert episode

On Tuesday night, Draymond Green received his second ejection during the Golden State Warriors matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he grabbed Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Green acted when Gobert tried to break up the scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. The Warriors' power forward found himself in the limelight and an unlikely supporter in Paul Pierce via X.

"I respect what Draymond brings to the game; doesn't change fa nobody," Pierce said.

Green was in the limelight once again for an on-court altercation, with several NBA fans and media outlets criticizing the 12-season NBA veteran for the hostile act that he pulled. However, Pierce taught otherwise as he shared his perspective via X. From his point of view, he acknowledges and "respects" what Draymond Green brings to basketball.

Whether it's that competitive spirit or bringing back NBA brawls from past eras, the Celtics legend wasn't critical of the four-time champion's actions as he wants him to focus on being himself and canceling out what others are saying.

Green's reputation speaks for itself. One of the most elite defenders and high-level competitors who is bound for the Basketball Hall of Fame when all is said and done. However, it is a career that isn't a stranger to controversy on the court from altercations and fights with other players.

Some of his past teammates aren't safe as well when looking back on what happened with Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole.

Moreover, this second ejection from Green this season came off his first against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that ball game, the Warriors forward and Donovan Mitchell were getting scrappy down low, which resulted in a shove from Green. The Cavaliers guard retaliated to this and made a shove toward Green.

The two players were split up, and Green received his second ejection, resulting in his ejection, as per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

Draymond Green might receive a long-game suspension, according to ESPN's Jay Williams

During Wednesday's segment on ESPN's "Get Up," Jay Williams didn't mince any words when he mentioned that Green needed to receive a 10-game suspension.

"I think he's gonna get a 10-game suspension," Williams said, "His reputation precedes him. Two ejections in the past four games, but I have to tell you, that's my kind of teammate. If I'm scrapping with somebody, and somebody puts their hands on me, I want my teammate to come out of nowhere to put someone in a chokehold."

Williams knew Green's reputation: two ejections in the past four games this season. His recent ejection warrants that kind of suspension. However, Williams also mentioned that Green would be the teammate he wanted to play with.

If in the same scenario as Klay Thompson, he would want a teammate like Draymond Green to stand up for him and eventually aid him in the middle of the scuffle.

As of now, Green has over 18 ejections and four suspensions in his NBA career.